George Emami is buying 3.4 acres in the vacant Indian Springs Industrial Park for his new division that will build modular and tiny homes.
The Monroe County Development Authority at a called meeting on Monday approved a contract to sell 3.4 acres in the park’s corner, next to Red Dog, to PrimePoint Ventures, one of Emami’s companies. The sale is expected to close July 14. Authority director Joyce White said she couldn’t share the price until the sale is finalized.
Emami has already begun a new tiny home development, Cottages at Rocky Creek, on Smith Road, off of Johnstonville Road.
Emami said his new division, PrimePoint Industrial, is in the process of getting licensed by the state as an Industrialized Building Manufacturer, which will allow them to build modular homes. PrimePoint will build tiny homes and also some full-sized homes that will be pre-built in the factory and craned onto permanent foundations in modules, said Emami. The standards of construction are much more stringent than mobile homes under this program as we have to follow the same international code as site-built homes. Emami said his facility will initially be 15,000 square feet with 25-foot ceilings.
“We are building it with the ability to easily expand it to increase capacity,” said Emami.
Emami said they’ll likely start about 6-8 homes initially, but will have the capacity to build 12 at a time. Emami said they expect to have a place to showcase a few of their finished homes and allow for walkthroughs and plant visits and tours in the park. He said they will start out hiring about 5-8 people and sub contract a lot until they reach an expected 20-25 full time employee goal. He said he expects the company will generate more than $500,000 in sales tax revenue in the first year and more than $1 million after year 2, much of which will go to the county.
The Indian Springs Industrial Park was originally developed as a subdivision. Then came the 2008 real estate crash and so the development authority bought it for businesses. The authority is also in negotiations to sell another tract in the park to a Fortune 500 company which plans to put a distribution center there.
The District 2 county commissioner, Emami recently resigned his seat on the development authority saying he wanted to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest related to his many projects. However he said that was before he decided to buy land in the park. After several meetings and much discussion, Emami had finally won city approval for a similar facility in the city next to Old Mill Market. Emami said he decided the industrial park was a better fit, but said he must return for city approval once again as the park is in the city.