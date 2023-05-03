George Emami

George Emami on the 3.4 acres he has a contract to buy for a new home manufacturing company. (Photo / Will Davis)

George Emami is buying 3.4 acres in the vacant Indian Springs Industrial Park for his new division that will build modular and tiny homes.

The Monroe County Development Authority at a called meeting on Monday approved a contract to sell 3.4 acres in the park’s corner, next to Red Dog, to PrimePoint Ventures, one of Emami’s companies. The sale is expected to close July 14. Authority director Joyce White said she couldn’t share the price until the sale is finalized.