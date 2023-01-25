Monroe County commissioner George Emami is legally changing his name to bring it in line with what he’s been called all of his life.
Emami, whose father is Iranian, bears the name Afshin Emami on his birth certificate. But his maternal grandmother called him George as a baby and the name stuck. Emami said he’s been called George since grade school.
Emami, who grew up in Gwinnett County, said he’s not ashamed of his legal name Afshin but said it’s not how he’s known and he’s grown tired of explaining it and getting pulled aside by TSA agents every time he travels.
A real estate broker, Emami said he also uses some marketing channels that require the name on his birthday certificate to be used on ads and that’s been difficult to get changed.
Finally he contacted Forsyth attorney Bob Harris to make the name change legal, and it is advertised in this week’s Reporter.
“It’s something I’ve thought about doing for quite some time and I finally had the time and determination to do it,” said Emami. “This falls under one of those ‘you live once, make your life what you want it to be’ kind of things.”