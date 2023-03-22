Ag @ Library

Pictured, left to right, are Christy Chewning of Central Ga. EMC, David Barbee of Monroe County Library, Melissa Mathis, MC Farm Bureau Women’s committee chair.

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) are jointly promoting agricultural literacy by donating copies of the children’s book “I Love Strawberries” to nearly 400 libraries in the Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS).

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) and Georgia EMC have given each county Farm Bureau in Georgia enough books for every public library in the county. Monroe County Farm Bureau delivered a copy of the book to the Monroe County Library on march 21.