Emery Waddleton, who is in 5th grade at Hubbard Elementary, has already read over a million words since school started on Aug. 1. The school has a Millionaire Club for those who read a million words, but students aren’t expected to qualify for the the elite group in barely over a month.
Hubbard Elementary is so impressed with Emery’s accomplishment that it arranged a surprise recognition for her as she arrived at school on Friday, Sept. 8. There were Mary Persons band members with their instruments, Mary Persons football players and cheerleaders, Hubbard’s Sammy the Tiger, a red carpet and a banner saluting Emery. Her mother conspired with the school to keep the recognition a surprise.