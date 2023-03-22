Two fleeing McDonough brothers were captured after they made the mistake of running over sheriff’s office stop sticks near the home of a volunteer fire chief in Bolingbroke who owns an infrared drone.
The chase began, according to the report, when deputy Cory Adkins clocked a white 2019 Mercedes Benz going 72 mph on Hwy. 18 around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. He tried to stop them by activating his sirens and emergency lights. The 21-year-old male driver from McDonough, later identified as Enrique Damon Montreal Carter, led the deputy on a chase down Hwy. 41 south at over 100 mph.
Deputies put out stop sticks on Hwy. 41 near Shi Road. The driver’s-side front tire struck the sticks and was destroyed. The Mercedes continued a short distance before coming to a stop on Hwy. 41 just before the ramp to I-475 south. Both suspects, including passenger Courtney Tarah Madai Carter, 20, of East Point, then leaped from the vehicle and took off into the woods.
Deputies gave chase, but it was dark, and they discussed calling in the Georgia State Patrol helicopter. But Malcolm Walthall, who’s a Monroe County district chief over volunteer firefighters from several stations in the county, heard the call on his scanner and lives nearby. He launched an infrared drone he owns, flew it over the search area, and within 3 minutes, told deputies where the suspects were in the woods. They were quickly arrested.
“It was pretty awesome to watch it unfold,” Walthall said of the drone’s work.
During a search for the suspects, Adkins found a bookbag containing suspected marijuana. The driver later claimed the bookbag and the weed were his. He is charged with fleeing and distributing marijuana and multiple traffic violations. The passenger was charged with obstruction, and both men were taken to jail.