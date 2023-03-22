Two fleeing McDonough brothers were captured after they made the mistake of running over sheriff’s office stop sticks near the home of a volunteer fire chief in Bolingbroke who owns an infrared drone.

The chase began, according to the report, when deputy Cory Adkins clocked a white 2019 Mercedes Benz going 72 mph on Hwy. 18 around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. He tried to stop them by activating his sirens and emergency lights. The 21-year-old male driver from McDonough, later identified as Enrique Damon Montreal Carter, led the deputy on a chase down Hwy. 41 south at over 100 mph.