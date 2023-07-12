Rosemary Walker

Rosemary Walker stands in front of the "Telling Our Story" Forsyth Monroe County Black History Museum, which is located at the William Hubbard Complex on Highway 83 South. Walker began collecting items for display and creating the museum about 15 years ago.

Steve Dines, plant manager of the Encore Plastics site at 165 Industrial Park Road, Forsyth, said that in recognition of historic Juneteenth, Encore management decided to donate $1,000 to the Black History Museum in Forsyth and $1,000 to the Black History Museum in Macon, where Encore also has a facility. Dines said that Encore strives to contribute to the communities where it is located.

Dines said the contributions were coordinated by the Encore Human Resources director, whose last day at Encore was about a week after the checks were presented.