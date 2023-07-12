Steve Dines, plant manager of the Encore Plastics site at 165 Industrial Park Road, Forsyth, said that in recognition of historic Juneteenth, Encore management decided to donate $1,000 to the Black History Museum in Forsyth and $1,000 to the Black History Museum in Macon, where Encore also has a facility. Dines said that Encore strives to contribute to the communities where it is located.
Dines said the contributions were coordinated by the Encore Human Resources director, whose last day at Encore was about a week after the checks were presented.
Dines said he was surprised to read the article in the June 14 Reporter about the $1,000 being presented to Monroe County Workforce Development Center because the donation wasn’t intended for the Workforce Development Center. Dines said he isn’t familiar with the Workforce Development Center. Dines said the Human Resources director thought she made a contact with Forsyth’s Black History Museum through an Encore employee.
The contact told her to make the check to the Hubbard Alumni Association and arranged for a presentation of the check to several members of the Hubbard Alumni Association at the Workforce Development Center on June 8, and the Reporter was invited to the presentation.
However, the Hubbard Alumni Association isn’t directly associated with Forsyth’s Black History Museum, “Telling Our Story.” Rosemary Walker began creating Forsyth’s Black History Museum decades ago and is its curator and director. After many years of collecting, storing, packing and unpacking the items in the museum, most notably for display during Black History Month each February, Telling Our Story finally got a permanent home when the William Hubbard Complex was created a few years ago. It now has regular hours, when Walker and other volunteers show the large collection of pictures, stories and unique items reflecting the history of black citizens of Monroe County. There are also special tours for students and others who express interest.
Walker said that when she read the story about Encore Plastics donating in recognition of Juneteenth, she was disturbed because she organized Monroe County’s second annual celebration of Juneteenth. She said the Hubbard Alumni Association neither contributed toward nor participated in the local celebration. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2023; it marks the date that news of the Emancipation Proclamation freeing all slaves reached Texas, the western most part of the U.S. at the time. Walker said that she wasn’t soliciting funds, but she feels it is wrong that HAA misled representatives of Encore.
When Dines was told that HAA has a museum near Telling Our Story, he asked if that museum was for the former Hubbard school rather than for all the black history of Monroe County. He said that was not the way the Encore donation was intended and it would be corrected next year.
The Hubbard School was attended by black students in Monroe County until integration combined the public schools in 1970. The Hubbard buildings continued to be used by Monroe County Schools until issues with water damage and mold forced their closure in 2018. Some buildings had to be demolished, but some were saved and renovated into the William Hubbard Complex, where Telling Our Story and the smaller HAA museum are now located. The Complex also has a large auditorium with a stage available to rent for community events, has smaller meeting rooms available and has a landscaped area of walking trails.