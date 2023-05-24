Etheridge Heating & Air Conditioning merged with Premier Heating & Air Conditioning on May 1.
Company founder Don Etheridge said after much prayer between Premier owner Nathan Slater and himself, they decided to come together so that they can better serve their customers in Monroe County and the surrounding areas.
“The Lord has continued to bless us here at Etheridge and we had grown to the point of not being able to adequately serve our customers in a timely manner,” said Etheridge. “So with this merger we are able to provide more timely service and installation. We look forward to continuing to provide quality service and installation by being able to pull from a larger workforce.”
Etheridge said they will be able to provide many more services he could not provide alone like service agreements, duct cleaning, crawl space sealing, encapsulation and blowing insulation in attic space.
Etheridge said he and son Clay will still be very much involved in the everyday operation of Etheridge and they’ll keep their office at 405 College Street. For more call 994-0647.