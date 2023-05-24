Etheridge Heating & Air Conditioning with Premier Heating & Air Conditioning

From left, Don Etheridge, Nathan Slater and Clay Etheridge.

Etheridge Heating & Air Conditioning merged with Premier Heating & Air Conditioning on May 1.

Company founder Don Etheridge said after much prayer between Premier owner Nathan Slater and himself, they decided to come together so that they can better serve their customers in Monroe County and the surrounding areas. 