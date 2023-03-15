Joe Evans

When a bank as large as Silicon Valley Bank goes down so suddenly, it is unsettling and raises concerns about the health of banks in general. Could this be the start of 1929 all over again? Could this happen close to home?

From my perspective, this is absolutely not the beginning of the next banking crisis. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was an odd duck with a unique risk profile, and I don’t believe its failure is a sign of massive failures to come.