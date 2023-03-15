When a bank as large as Silicon Valley Bank goes down so suddenly, it is unsettling and raises concerns about the health of banks in general. Could this be the start of 1929 all over again? Could this happen close to home?
From my perspective, this is absolutely not the beginning of the next banking crisis. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was an odd duck with a unique risk profile, and I don’t believe its failure is a sign of massive failures to come.
Overly concentrated risk is the common theme among all bank failures. That means doing too much business with any one company or with a lot of companies that are all affected by the same economic factors. When the price of oil cratered in the 1980s, it cratered the Texas economy and took its toll on the Texas banks.
Similarly, in the early 2000s, many Georgia community banks were overly concentrated in subdivision and residential construction loans. When the subprime mortgage market dried up, the resultant slump in housing demand led to the failure of over 90 Georgia banks.
SVB was uniquely concentrated in startup technology companies. (Not surprising given the name, right?) It took in very large deposits when these companies raised capital, and sometimes it made loans to them expecting to be repaid from future investors. SVB took in a whole lot more money from these companies than it needed for loans and used the excess cash to buy government bonds. Sounds pretty safe, right? Yes, but only if they could hold on to the bonds until maturity.
When the venture capital market dried up and stopped sending fresh cash to the startups, the tech companies started spending money much faster than they were bringing it in. To cover the withdrawals, SVB had to sell their bonds before they matured at significant losses since interest rates had gone up since they were purchased.
When SVB announced the size of the bond losses they were taking, depositors got spooked and started to withdraw their money even faster. When the bank couldn’t come up with the cash, the FDIC shut them down.
Here are two reasons I am not worried about this being the first of many failures- particularly not around here. First, I don’t know of any bank in the Southeast that banks technology startups in a big way, and I don’t know of any that has a deposit concentration or any other kind of concentration anywhere close to what Silicon Valley had. I guess this is one more case of California Crazy. It amazes me that regulators allowed them to get into a hole that deep as fast as they did.
Second, the Federal Reserve put in place over the weekend an additional safety net for any bank that gets hit with unexpectedly large withdrawals. The bank can now pledge its government bonds to the Fed at par and borrow to cover the withdrawals without having to sell the bonds at a loss. This should be a great comfort to all banking customers, particularly those whose balances exceeds the $250,000 FDIC insurance limit.
I hope this helps you sleep better. It certainly did for some of my family members who all fell asleep before getting to the end.
Joe Evans of Smarr was Chairman and CEO of State Bank, which merged with Cadence in 2019. Now retired, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from American Banker magazine in 2018. He remains on the board of Cadence. Email him at joe.evans@bcgllc.net.