While the rest of you were partying with friends and family, having fun and watching the Dawgs on New Year’s Eve, your duty-bound journalistic servant had to work. In Atlanta. At The Benz. On the sideline.
There’s an old saying about newspaper work: the hours are long, the pay is low, but at least everybody hates you. But there are some nice consolation prizes.
We decided not to shell out a few thousand dollars to take the whole family to the game so I was flying solo. When I have to “work” a UGA game I usually ride with my friend Donn Rodenroth. He has done sports photography for the Macon Telegraph for decades. Our daughters played soccer together. He plays the Rat in the Macon Nutcracker, he introduced me to sports photography, he’s a midget, and he’s great guy. But he drives like Dale Earnhardt on meth.
We have covered some nerve-wracking UGA games together. The 2nd-and-28 overtime loss to Bama in the 2017 national championship. The equally heart-breaking loss to Bama in the 2018 SEC title game. Those games gave me sweaty palms and shaking hands and made it hard for me to press my shutter button. But neither of them put me into delirium tremens like Donn’s driving up I-75 to Atlanta. He will literally drive his F-150 into the trunk of a slow-moving vehicle in the fast lane, offer a few choice words, swerve around them and slip between two tractor trailers at 90 mph to get back in the left-hand lane. A slow Prius in the left lane will really ignite his German temper and he’ll offer a few more un-repeatable utterings as he leaves them in his dust.
Finally, after too many UGA losses together and too many heart palpitations en route, I told him I’ll pass on the ride. “Let’s just hang out at the game when I get there,” I told him. Alive.
And that’s what we did.
It’s really best for me to be alone before big Georgia games anyway. My kids are the fifth generation of Davises to attend UGA. You might say we like Georgia football.
Alas, I don’t mind reminding you that I was quite wrong in this spot in 2015 when I opined that firing Mark Richt to hire Kirby Smart was a big mistake.
Since I’m right about most everything else, I don’t mind saying I blew that one, badly. Hiring Kirby Smart, while an obvious choice, was still one of the best hires in the history of college football.
But I had my doubts on Saturday night. The Dawgs fell behind 21-7 in the first half and I was “concerned.” Then Georgia finally went to its ground game. Running backs Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton have both gotten better as the season has progressed. With just a minute left in the first half, Georgia had taken its first lead at 24-21 and all seemed right with the world again. But just before half, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud led the Buckeyes flying down the field, slicing up the vaunted UGA defense like nobody has all year. OSU retook a 28-24 lead at the half.
Kirby is one of the best in the country at halftime adjustments so I thought the Dogs would roll in the third quarter. Instead, they rolled over. Ohio State stretched its lead back to 14 at 38-24 in the fourth quarter. Having taken 2,000 photos, I began gloomily thinking about my exit.
You know what happened next. UGA’s defense finally bowed up and forced a 4th and 1. Ohio State lined up to punt. But instead, they hiked to blocking back Matt Rossi. He ran easily for the first down. My gut turned. I knew it was over for Georgia. But then I heard whistles. And then I realized that Kirby, that old fox, had called a timeout just before the play. Because of the roar inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, few of us heard the whistle. We later learned that Ohio State also had 12 players on the field, but you never know if those referees will call it. The element of surprise gone, the Buckeyes punted, and Georgia wasn’t dead yet. But the ESPN game predictor still gave Ohio State a 96 percent chance of victory.
Ironically, Rossi was the first Buckeye to run a fake punt in Mercedes-Benz Stadium since Justin Fields infamously tried one — and failed — for UGA in its loss to Bama in that 2018 SEC title game.
It was one of the final plays as a Bulldog for Fields, then a highly touted freshman quarterback. He would transfer to Ohio State a few months later. That opened up a quarterback scholarship for Kirby. He ended up offering it, perhaps half-heartedly, to a former walk-on quarterback from Blackshear to lure him back from exile at a junior college in Jones County, Miss.
Kirby probably figured the short, cocky gunslinger, Stetson Bennett IV, would be a nice backup to the 5-star quarterbacks he was recruiting from around the nation. And then, well, you know what happened last year,
And on Saturday, on the very next play after the punt, it was Bennett who found receiver Arian Smith streaking wide open down the left sideline for a stunning 76-yard touchdown. Then he slung a 2-point conversion to Ladd McConkey and the Dawgs were within 3 with all the momentum and 8 minutes left.
The Buckeyes responded with a 48-yard field goal and then Bennett got another chance to add to his growing legend. Down 6 with 2 minutes to go, he marched the Dogs to the go-ahead score. He made only one mistake. He left CJ Stroud with 54 seconds. The Buckeyes flew down to the UGA 31 to set up what would be a game-winning field goal. Kicker Noah Ruggles, a transfer from UNC, had been perfect all night.
But Kirby leaves nothing to chance. I found that out when we were at Georgia together. My fraternity, the KAs, played Kirby’s fraternity, the SAEs, in an epic pledge flag football game every January. Over 1,000 people would crowd around the field to watch. The game got so ferocious that the university required an ambulance and security guards to be on hand. The game could not be played, administrators warned us, unless both were there. We had owned the SAEs several years running when Kirby took over as coach my junior year. That year we had a freshman baseball player as quarterback. The game was supposed to start at 10 a.m. But the security guards weren’t there. We couldn’t start without them, lest the university shutdown our monster tradition. They finally arrived 2 hours late. The KAs built a first-half lead over the Smart-coached SAEs. But our star quarterback had mandatory baseball practice at 1 p.m. He had to leave at the half. The SAEs stormed back in the second half to beat us for the first time in years. And who do you reckon called the security guards and told them not to be there until noon? Somebody who knew our quarterback played baseball, who knew that they had practice at 1 p.m., and who wanted to win very, very badly.
So when Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles trotted onto the field to try a 50-yard field goal to break our Bulldog hearts, Kirby had two things waiting for him. First, he called another timeout to let Ruggles’ nerves simmer to a boil. And he also had inserted onto the field goal defense team a 6-foot-5 freshman defensive end from Appling County, just 10 miles down the road from Stetson Bennett, named Darris Smith. Smith is lanky like another former UGA defensive end, our own Malik Herring, who now plays in the NFL. Smith also has a 37-inch vertical leap and freakishly long arms. Smith, who was the only Bulldog not on the line of scrimmage, timed his jump perfectly.
Still, since he had just made one from 48 yards, I was expecting Ruggles to make the kick. But I noticed immediately that this one looked different. It was spinning sideways and curving way left, landing harmlessly at the feet of the photographers just as the clock struck midnight to ring in a new year.
The sideline — nay the whole stadium — erupted into celebration. I snapped photos and then gave a big hug to Forsyth’s own Macy Morris, a UGA cheerleader who feared she might be cheering her final game.
“You’re going to LA!” I yelled in futility because we couldn’t hear one another.
The next day, I re-watched the fourth quarter on the SEC Network, which had one camera trained on Kirby the whole game. Kirby is famous for his intensity on the sidelines. Sometimes I have thought he was one of our best cheerleaders. But after watching him for the entire fourth quarter, I realized how wrong that was. Through the seesaw of ups and downs during that wild final quarter, I noticed that Kirby’s responses were not about the previous play. Kirby’s responses are almost always about preparing for the next play. He is focused on making sure his team is doing every little thing possible to give them the greatest chance of success. He’s calling blitzes. Warning players. Reminding them of their assignments. The guy is a ferocious competitor. As I learned in 1995, you would much rather have him coaching your team than having to oppose him. Thankfully for Bulldog fans, the whole country is learning that now.
