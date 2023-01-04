Sometimes in life, you must shift gears and keep on moving. Just ask Shane Comer, who with his wife, Jennifer, owns Comer Towing & Recovery on Old Popes Ferry Road. Up until 2010, Shane was going to work wearing a tie working as a real estate mortgage broker. After the real estate crash, and nearly losing everything, he went to work selling foreclosed properties.
At that time, he had three young daughters at home, and he was spending around 220 nights a year sleeping in hotels. Shane said, "Life threw a few curve balls. I had an office in downtown Macon with employees and the hardest thing was knowing when to hang it up, change gears and go in a different direction." He now goes to work every day wearing a work shirt with his name on it.
He started in the towing business helping a friend doing repossessions and after a couple of years bought his friend’s truck and took over some of his accounts. Shane said Jennifer runs the business, and he, along with drivers Johnny and Daniel, does all the manual labor. The company is on a weekly rotating shift with other local towing companies working with the sheriff’s office. Shane also has been going on calls as a volunteer fireman for 18 years.
He says the best part of his job is helping stranded travelers. The worst are fatality crashes. He is always struck by the fact that while he's doing his job there's a family somewhere that has no idea that their life is about to permanently change.
Shane and Jennifer were married 28 years ago and became a part of our community in 1999. Their daughter Allison is a Monroe County 911 dispatcher. Georgia is a junior on the equestrian team at Wesleyan College and Ava is a sophomore cheerleader at Mary Persons High School.
Shane is the son of Richard and Barbara Comer. He has two siblings, Deane, a paramedic with Monroe County Emergency Services, and Reneé Comer Jones is the owner of Morgan View Farm.
The three live within a stone’s throw of each other in south Monroe County.
Shane is also a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
His advice to young Monroe Countians: "You need a good work ethic. Get up and get going in the morning. Be productive and don't expect anything to be given to you."
