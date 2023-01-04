shane

Shane Comer

Sometimes in life, you must shift gears and keep on moving. Just ask Shane Comer, who with his wife, Jennifer, owns Comer Towing & Recovery on Old Popes Ferry Road. Up until 2010, Shane was going to work wearing a tie working as a real estate mortgage broker. After the real estate crash, and nearly losing everything, he went to work selling foreclosed properties.

At that time, he had three young daughters at home, and he was spending around 220 nights a year sleeping in hotels. Shane said, "Life threw a few curve balls. I had an office in downtown Macon with employees and the hardest thing was knowing when to hang it up, change gears and go in a different direction." He now goes to work every day wearing a work shirt with his name on it.