The first-ever text to be copied on a copier machine was “10-22-38 Astoria.” This one line denoted the date the copy was made followed by the name of Chester Carlson’s apartment block. Carlson was the man who invented the machine in his New York City apartment in 1938.
Photocopiers have evolved tremendously since then. When Rusty Brewer, account executive at Superior Document Solutions, started his career in the industry in 1997, the machines weren’t yet connected to computers. Over the years he has had to keep up with the ever-changing technology.
Rusty was born at the Coliseum Hospital in Macon 53 years ago to Buddy and Virginia Brewer who later became Virginia Lundy after she married Russell Lundy. Rusty was raised by Russell and considers him to be his father.
Rusty received his education in Macon graduating from Central High School in 1987. Immediately after graduating, he got his first job helping convert the old TG & Y building on Gray Hwy. into the first Walmart in the Macon area. Walmart was so impressed with his work they hired him as a department manager over four departments making $4.70 an hour.
After a couple of years, he moved on to a better position working at Table Supply and then at Food Max before beginning his current job 26 years ago. His current company services over 10,500 copier machines in the Atlanta/Middle Georgia area. The best thing about his job is that his clients are always happy to see him. Rusty is all about customer service. He said all copier machines are pretty much the same; it’s how you treat your customers that makes the difference. He said he has no plans to retire. He’s having too much fun.
He lives with his ex-wife Gina Branson on Rumble Road where he loves to do gardening and carpenter projects around the house. On weekends, if he’s not fishing, you can find him cooking up something on the grill.
When asked his advice to Monroe County’s young folks, Rusty replied, “I would tell them a college education is a great thing OK but even if you don’t go to college get a high school diploma. Just work hard and you can accomplish anything in life.”
