RIVERARIVERA

RIVERA

Putnam County authorities have arrested a former co-worker of a Forsyth man who was shot while leaving his job at the Lake Oconee Ritz-Carlton on Feb. 9.

Danny Rodriguez-Rivera, 37, of Eatonton, was arrested on Friday, April 8, and charged with two counts of felony lying to police and one count of driving on a suspended license. But Putnam County sheriff Howard Sills said he doesn’t yet have the evidence to charge him in the shooting of Ralph Rella, 67, of Forsyth. Rella is the Ritz-Carlton manager who was shot while leaving work for Forsyth around midnight on Feb. 9.