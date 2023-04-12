Putnam County authorities have arrested a former co-worker of a Forsyth man who was shot while leaving his job at the Lake Oconee Ritz-Carlton on Feb. 9.
Danny Rodriguez-Rivera, 37, of Eatonton, was arrested on Friday, April 8, and charged with two counts of felony lying to police and one count of driving on a suspended license. But Putnam County sheriff Howard Sills said he doesn’t yet have the evidence to charge him in the shooting of Ralph Rella, 67, of Forsyth. Rella is the Ritz-Carlton manager who was shot while leaving work for Forsyth around midnight on Feb. 9.
Rella, who lives on Cabaniss Avenue in Forsyth, drove himself to Putnam County Hospital and survived his injuries. Rella cited Rivera as a possible suspect, saying that had had a conflict.
Deputies questioned Rivera twice. Sills said on both occasions, Rivera told law enforcement that he didn’t leave his job at the Ritz-Carlton that night until well after midnight. But Sills said video from both the Ritz and the Waffle House and Wing Maxx show Rivera on the road earlier. The Ritz video shows Rivera and two co-workers going into the Ritz employee parking lot around 11:40 a.m. All three of them get into Rivera’s BMW and then Rivera gets out and pulls something out his trunk, said Sills. The other two guys return to the hotel while Rivera hides in his BMW behind a dumpster, said Sills. When Rella gets into his 2012 Sonata to leave, Rivera follows him, said Sills. Still said Rivera is originally from Puerto Rico.
Rella was shot by someone in a white car on Hwy. 44 near Scott Road in Eatonton around 11:45 p.m. that night. The gunshot went through his arm, said Sills. Hospital officials called the sheriff’s office around 12:06 a.m. Rella told investigators he left work at 11:45 p.m. and was driving South along Hwy 44 to Forsyth when a white car pulled up behind him and then moved alongside of him and somebody inside the car opened fire on his 2012 Sonata.
One of the bullets passed through the driver-side window and hit Rella in the arm, Sills said. The gunman fired multiple times and then sped on down the road. Rella continued to drive himself to Putnam General Hospital, where he was treated and transported by ambulance to a hospital in Macon.
The sheriff said there are nine bullet holes in the Sonata, made by either a 9mm or a .40 caliber handgun.
Sills told the Reporter that video footage from a Hwy. 44 business shows Rella stopping briefly at the intersection of Hwy. 44 and Scott Road, near the Wing Maxx, that night. Then a white BMW, which matches Rella’s description, passes by. Another video shows the white BMW pull into the Waffle House further down Hwy. 44 and cut its lights off, “which is suspicious,” added Sills. When Rella drives past moments later on his way to the hospital, the video shows the BMW pulling out of the Waffle House and pursuing Rella at a high rate of speed.