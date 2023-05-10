In a tragic turn of events, a Forsyth man shot and killed himself on Thursday after deputies showed up at his home to execute a search warrant related to accusations from January that he molested a teenager.
Stephen Tingen, 48, shot and killed himself in the bedroom of his Mallie Drive home on Thursday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. as six deputies arrived to execute a search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.
Tingen had been arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with child molestation. Tingen was accused of molesting a girl under the age of 16 by touching her vagina and rear end with his fingers and hand more than once between Sept. 22, 2022, and Jan. 5, 2023.
Inv. Judy Mercer of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took out the warrant against Tingen on Jan. 12 and he was booked on Jan. 13. He was released on a $10,000 bond 3 days later.
Tingen served as mayor of Gray from 2014-17 and moved to his current home in Forsyth in 2020.
Lt. Ricky Davis, who’s over the Monroe County sheriff’s office investigations unit, said deputies were returning to the home with a search warrant after being told they may find evidence there that would bolster their case against Tingen. Instead Tingen took his own life. Davis said deputies did not hear a gunshot when they arrived but said there was evidence the suicide had happened just before they entered the home.
Davis said they have called in the GBI to investigate to avoid any conflicts.