Duck pond

A pond on the 103 acres that the county sold for a song in 2021.

Three former Monroe County commissioners have announced that they’re suing the county to overturn what they call a corrupt and illegal sale in 2021 of 103 acres at the old Plant Camellia.

Former commissioners Mike Bilderback, Jim Peters and Larry Evans announced at the Juliette River Club last Thursday, Aug. 3 that they will file the lawsuit within weeks in Monroe County Superior Court. The 3 former commissioners were in office when the county bought the Plant Camellia property hoping eventually to make it a source of county water. Bilderback said the whole deal, which was uncovered in part by this newspaper, stinks.