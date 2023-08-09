Three former Monroe County commissioners have announced that they’re suing the county to overturn what they call a corrupt and illegal sale in 2021 of 103 acres at the old Plant Camellia.
Former commissioners Mike Bilderback, Jim Peters and Larry Evans announced at the Juliette River Club last Thursday, Aug. 3 that they will file the lawsuit within weeks in Monroe County Superior Court. The 3 former commissioners were in office when the county bought the Plant Camellia property hoping eventually to make it a source of county water. Bilderback said the whole deal, which was uncovered in part by this newspaper, stinks.
“There’s no way we can let an asset like this, which is worth $1 million plus, be steered to one individual,” said Bilderback. “It was stolen from the public.”
While the transaction happened in July 2021, it wasn’t made public until the Reporter uncovered details about the transaction in April 2022. After the newspaper’s reporting, current commissioners conceded they made mistakes when they sold 103 acres in 2021 to Greg Jarrell and Ron Woodford. Jarrell owns the adjacent Plant Camellia. Woodford is the son of former county commission candidate John Martin, a friend of commissioner John Ambrose.
Commissioners conceded they never took a public vote to surplus the property to sell it, and that they didn’t advertise it properly. The county only ran one ad in the Reporter advertising that the county was going to sell the property. The ad ran just two days before bids were due. Also, while the county advertised 100 acres for sale, they wound up selling 103 acres.
There’s also no record of commissioners ever voting to accept Woodford and Jarrell’s bid for the property. The land includes the remnants of a water treatment plant and ponds, as well as an intake building on the Ocmulgee River that a city engineer valued at over $1 million.
Woodford and Jarrell originally offered $60,000 for the land or $582 per acre. The land includes half a mile of river-front property. Commissioners later jawboned the bid up to $100,000.
Commissioners apologized for mishandling the deal but never took any action.
“If they had any character at all,” said Bilderback, “they would say ‘we need to rescind this’.”
Bilderback said their attorney plans to file the lawsuit within a few weeks. He said a judge will likely have to be brought in because local superior court judges Tommy Wilson and Bill Fears will have to recuse themselves since they’re funded by commissioners. Bilderback said they will ask for an emergency injunction requiring commissioners to rescind the deal.
Bilderback said the plaintiffs don’t hope to gain any financial reward from the suit but are doing this purely out of patriotism and a desire to uphold the law. Bilderback said there’s no record of commissioners doing anything to make the sale official except for commission chairman Greg Tapley’s signature on the sale contract. While no one has been able to find the record, it’s thought that commissioners bought the property from their development authority over 10 years ago for about $700,000. If true, taxpayers took a $600,000 loss on the sale.
Bilderback said the property remains very valuable as a possible water source and that the county could obtain a withdraw permit to draw water out of the river as a source. Then, said Bilderback, the county could either resurrect or build a water treatment plant at the site. It would give the county its own water source rather than depending on the Macon Water Authority as it does currently.
Bilderback said he hopes the lawsuit will be an eye opener to get folks off the fence and get involved in county government. He noted that next year is an election year with Tapley, Eddie Rowland and Lamarcus Davis facing re-election.
He said open records requests have shown that Tapley was texting Woodford about the property as far back as 2020, so he’s not sure the deal wasn’t well-coordinated.
Bilderback said he wasn’t sure they would be able to afford to go forward with the lawsuit, but that God provided them an attorney to take the case at an affordable rate. It was originally thought the lawsuit must be filed within a 2-year statute of limitations, which would be July 2023. But Bilderback said their attorney has told them it’s actually a 7-year statute of limitations for such cases.
Asked to respond to the lawsuit announcement, Tapley texted the Reporter pointedly: “When you stop lying about people, when you start getting your story right and the facts straight, when you stop trying to divide our community, then I’ll talk to you.”
Commissioner Eddie Rowland said they have addressed the problem.
“We made some procedural errors in selling this property,” said Rowland. “When we confirmed what errors had occurred, we commissioners and our county manager apologized publicly in a commission meeting, set up new procedures to make sure we would not make the same mistakes again, and have followed those procedures since.
Ambrose said he would have more to say if the lawsuit is indeed filed.
If anyone has interest in the lawsuit, they can call Bilderback at 478-461-1882.