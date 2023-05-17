Trippe Moore

Trippe Moore, left, with Coach Clae Mathis and family.

To the Editor:

I have lived in Forsyth my entire life. I attended Monroe County Schools from Pre-K to 12th grade and graduated from Mary Persons in 2020. I’ve been a part of Mary Persons athletics since the 5th grade; starting out as a ball boy for the football team and finishing up as a player on the baseball and football teams in my high school years. Needless to say, I’m a Mary Persons Bulldog through and through. However, in light of recent events, my allegiance to the black and gold has been shaken.