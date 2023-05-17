I have lived in Forsyth my entire life. I attended Monroe County Schools from Pre-K to 12th grade and graduated from Mary Persons in 2020. I’ve been a part of Mary Persons athletics since the 5th grade; starting out as a ball boy for the football team and finishing up as a player on the baseball and football teams in my high school years. Needless to say, I’m a Mary Persons Bulldog through and through. However, in light of recent events, my allegiance to the black and gold has been shaken.
Mary Persons has decided to “go in a different direction with baseball” and has relieved Clae Mathis of his duties as the Head Coach of the MP baseball program. When I heard the news of this decision, I was heartbroken and outraged. I couldn’t sit by and let this happen without saying something. Coach Mathis is a great coach and an even greater human being, and for Mary Persons to wish to part ways with Coach Mathis is a move that is unjust and unfair.
First off, Coach Mathis’ resume speaks for itself. In his six years at the helm of the baseball program, he has a combined record of 148-60, which is a winning percentage of .712. His teams have broken the single-season wins record multiple times. In 2019, he won the first region championship in baseball in eight years.
In this day in age, parents often couldn’t care less how the team does, and only care about the success of their own child. Although this is not what team sports is all about, when it comes to developing players you won’t find a better baseball coach in this state and maybe even the country. He’s had multiple Region Players of the Year, and multiple first, second, and honorable mention All-Region and All-State players. His players have broken and set countless school, region, state, and national records that may never be broken. On top of that, he’s had many players go on to play at the collegiate level.
The baseball program was underachieving when he took over in 2016, but he turned it completely around. The MP baseball program has transformed into one of the most respected and elite programs in this part of the state under his watch. For any fan, parent, player, or administrator to doubt his coaching ability is completely misguided in my opinion. He deserves more respect than he gets, not only for his coaching ability, but especially for the kind of person he is.
Aside from the ball field, for anyone to question this man’s character is even more misguided than questioning his coaching ability. Coach Mathis got the head job at MP my freshman year and we’ve been through a lot together. I’ve played baseball for many coaches throughout the years and you won’t find a more player’s-coach than him. He loves his players like they are his own sons. During the baseball season, I wouldn’t doubt that he spends double or triple the amount of time with his players than he does with his actual sons. I’m aware that’s the nature of the job, but he sacrifices more for his players and the team than people realize. In his first couple of years as head coach, he wouldn’t even cut anyone after tryouts because he wanted everyone to get involved in the program. Coach Mathis is by far the most stand-up baseball coach I’ve ever played for. He is one of the best men I’ve ever known and definitely one of the most devout Christians I’ve ever been around.
All our lives, we’ve often seen the common theme that “bad things happen to good people.” Well, a bad thing has certainly happened to a good man. When I heard the news that Mary Persons was parting ways with Mathis, I was in disbelief. I’ve known and looked up to many of the people in the administration and on the school board for many years, but in light of recent events I couldn’t be more disappointed. Not only is Coach Mathis a good baseball coach, but more importantly he is a man of faith, a man of character, and a man of integrity. Knowing these things, if I were a parent, there is no one I’d rather have coaching my son high school baseball than Clae Mathis. On behalf of his former players and everyone that truly knows Clae Mathis, we love you and our loyalties reside with you, Coach. Thank you.