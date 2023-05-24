Eric Snow

Former Mary Persons baseball star Eric Snow has been named the Defensive Player of the Year by the American Athletic Conference

 RJ Colo

Former Mary Persons baseball star Eric Snow has been named the Defensive Player of the Year by the American Athletic Conference. As a freshman, Snow led The American with 139 assists and has posted a fielding percentage of .976 with only five errors in 211 chances. Snow has been part of 19 double plays this season. Snow becomes the first player to earn the Defensive Player of the Year honor.