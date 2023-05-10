Former Mary Persons baseball player Eric Snow was named to the watchlist for the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award, which honors the best shortstop in Division 1 college baseball.
Snow, a freshman, has been named one of 101 of the most talented shortstops in Division I college baseball for the initial 2023 Brooks Wallace Award watch list, the College Baseball Foundation announced. Snow is batting .335 and has cleanly fielded 98 percent of balls hit to him.
“We are seeing some defensive-minded shortstops this year, with many of the kids without an error or very few errors as we sift through the candidates for this year’s Brooks Wallace Shortstop of the Year Award,” said Larry Wallace, co-chair of the award. “Of course, big offensive numbers are again a part of this class as is evident by the power numbers we are seeing.”
The award honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.
The award honors outstanding defensive play as much as it does production at the plate.
“With so many options to watch and keep up with NCAA baseball and the players, we’re actually watching some of the best baseball players in many, many years,” said Tom Quigley, Brooks Wallace Award co-chair. “Games are now on ESPN and local TV. Shortstop has been redefined and they are hitting with power and high average. Fielding and defense are extremely strong as well. It’s going to be tough as we narrow the choices in the upcoming rounds.”
Along with Snow, other shortstops with local ties making the Watch List include Mercer shortstop Trevor Austin, a redshirt senior.