Eric Snow

Freshman Eric Snow, the former Mary Persons star, now leads the South Florida Bulls. (Photo/South Florida Athletics)

 RJ Colo

Former Mary Persons baseball player Eric Snow was named to the watchlist for the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award, which honors the best shortstop in Division 1 college baseball.

Snow, a freshman, has been named one of 101 of the most talented shortstops in Division I college baseball for the initial 2023 Brooks Wallace Award watch list, the College Baseball Foundation announced. Snow is batting .335 and has cleanly fielded 98 percent of balls hit to him. 