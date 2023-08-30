Motorcycles at TOBO, a gathering and showing of Classic and/or Antique Motorcycles as well as sport bikes and dirt bikes will be Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The show is sponsored, in part, by WDEN FM99, the Fish 'N' Pig Restaurant, and private sponsors. The event benefits the Exchange Club of Macon for charitable support in Middle Georgia. The event is at Fish 'N' Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon. Free to spectators; motorcycle entry for show is $25 per entry. Prizes to be awarded. Food and beverages available. For additional information, contact debbimccreary@summitog.com - (478) 986-7312 or Walter Arnett at (478) 258-0446. Sponsorship available for $150.

 