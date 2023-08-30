Motorcycles at TOBO, a gathering and showing of Classic and/or Antique Motorcycles as well as sport bikes and dirt bikes will be Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The show is sponsored, in part, by WDEN FM99, the Fish 'N' Pig Restaurant, and private sponsors. The event benefits the Exchange Club of Macon for charitable support in Middle Georgia. The event is at Fish 'N' Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon. Free to spectators; motorcycle entry for show is $25 per entry. Prizes to be awarded. Food and beverages available. For additional information, contact debbimccreary@summitog.com - (478) 986-7312 or Walter Arnett at (478) 258-0446. Sponsorship available for $150.
9th Annual Walter Arnett 100 Sporting Clay Shoot
The 9th Annual Walter Arnett 100 Sporting Clay Shoot will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at Meadows Gun Club, 1064 Rumble Rod, Forsyth. Event registration is 8:30-10 a.m.; tournament is 10 a.m.-12 noon. Lunch and prizes at 12:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Macon Exchange Club's charitable activities in Middle Georgia. For more information: debbimccreary@summitog.com - (478) 986-7312 or Walter Arnett at (478) 258-0446. Sponsors, shooters, and guests welcome.
26th Annual Lamar Taylor Memorial Golf Tournament
On Tuesday, Oct.10 the Macon Exchange Club will hold the 26th Annual Lamar Taylor Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Prevention of Child Abuse, Crescent House, and other Charity Programs of Service. The tournament is hosted by the River North Country Club, 293 River North Blvd, Macon. Check in is at 12 noon, with shotgun start at 1 p.m., and awards at 5 p.m. For additional information, to register, or to sponsor the event, contact Rollin Middlebrooks at rollin@aol.com or Bobby George at rdg68@yahoo.com