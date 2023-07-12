ON THE PORCH
I don’t say this too much so here it goes: bravo to Monroe County commissioners.
They are faced this year with the loss of about $3 million in property tax revenue from the closure of one unit of Plant Scherer. So many observers expected commissioners to raise property taxes this year. But there’s an election next year. And commissioners estimate they have roughly $10 million in reserves. So on Tuesday they announced they plan to keep property taxes at 12.05 mills, the same as last year. As they should. Government should always tighten their belts just like Monroe County families are having to do in the Biden Era of inflation.
One reason so many people are moving to Monroe County is our low taxes. I was worried that if commissioners hiked the tax rate, there was a chance that Bibb County would actually have lower property tax rates than Monroe. Macon-Bibb imposed a new O-LOST sales tax that is bringing in huge revenues for that government, allowing them to cut property taxes. Last year Bibb’s rate was 17.901 mills. Because of the O-LOST, they must cut at least 5 mills this year. That will take it to 12.901 mills. But the new sales tax is bringing in a windfall, an estimated $72 million in 2022 and 2023. So Bibb commissioners are under pressure to cut more than the required 5 mills. They cut 2 mills last year. A mill is worth about $5 million in Bibb County. So, Bibb government is getting $72 million in new revenue in 2022-23, but only plans to return about $35 million in 2022-23 in property tax relief. That, my friends, is a bonanza for politicians eager to spend other people’s money.
Macon-Bibb commissioner Bill Howell told the Reporter he looks for them to cut taxes by more than 5 mills. Mayor Lester Miller caught some gruff when he sent out a letter with Macon-Bibb tax assessments celebrating the tax cut, even while many assessments went way up.
State Rep. Dale Washburn, who sponsored the new O-LOST, has been outspoken that he would like to see Macon-Bibb cut property taxes even more given the windfall.
If they do, it’s possible that Macon-Bibb’s government will have lower property taxes than Monroe County. That’s not something you’re used to hearing. But fear not, Monroe County. Bibb County’s school board will still likely have a higher tax rate than Monroe County’s BOE. That will allow Monroe to keep our title as having some of the lowest property taxes in Middle Georgia.
And if Monroe and Bibb Counties get into a bidding war to see who can keep their property taxes the lowest, only one person wins: You, the taxpayer.
That brings us to our new venture in the Reporter, the Macon-Bibb Reporter section. We started it in April, planning to do a monthly edition the third week of each month. The response has been encouraging. One week after our first edition, a reader called to complain: “I can’t find my Macon-Bibb section in the new Reporter!” she said. I had to tell her it was just monthly. But many others have echoed her request, especially after we added legendary columnist Ed Grisamore. So now we are mulling making the Macon-Bibb Reporter weekly. It makes sense. Monroe County and Macon are growing together. With the ease of I-75 connecting us, there’s lots of overlap between the communities. But if we’re going to take that big step, we’ll need help. The added costs of hiring writers and mailing and printing additional pages are significant. So we asked many of our advertisers if they were willing to increase their commitment to give Macon-Bibb a weekly paper, and the Reporter a bigger audience. Their answer has overwhelmingly been, “yes!”
As the tax issue shows, this is more than a business venture. This is about creating a better Middle Georgia. Tax issues can be boring, but it’s a good example of why local journalism matters. Covering local government, shining sunlight on their activities, is good for taxpayers and good for a community. We have noticed in recent years that without a locally-owned newspaper, some things just didn’t seem to be getting covered in Bibb. I remember several years ago when we were covering the never-ending Monroe-Bibb county line saga. We learned that a Fulton County judge had issued a ruling ordering the secretary of state to do his job and accept the county-line survey. I happened to see the government reporter from the Bibb County newspaper and asked if he was doing a story on it.
“They haven’t told us to do a story yet,” he answered.
I was stunned. Did the paper work for the government? Can you imagine the response if we waited for Greg Tapley and Mike Hickman to give us permission before we wrote about an issue? Perish the thought!
Good journalism makes for a better community. Thanks to the support of you, our readers and advertiers, we’re able to expand our content and our territory to cast sunlight into more of Middle Georgia. That’s good news for everyone, except for maybe the politicians.