Hamlin

A Pike County pest control worker was arrested after allegedly exposing himself in front of a 79-year-old woman while treating her Juliette home on Dec. 21.

According to the report, Sgt. Nicholas Ortiz spoke with the woman’s daughter who said that her mother told her that James Cicero Hamlin, 38, of Concord, an employee of Pike Pest Control, exposed himself to her when he came to treat her home. She said after he treated the outside of the home, he went inside to spray and later began to masturbate in front of her mother.