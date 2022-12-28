A Pike County pest control worker was arrested after allegedly exposing himself in front of a 79-year-old woman while treating her Juliette home on Dec. 21.
According to the report, Sgt. Nicholas Ortiz spoke with the woman’s daughter who said that her mother told her that James Cicero Hamlin, 38, of Concord, an employee of Pike Pest Control, exposed himself to her when he came to treat her home. She said after he treated the outside of the home, he went inside to spray and later began to masturbate in front of her mother.
The victim told Ortiz that Hamlin went to her home around 10 a.m. and after he went inside, he came out of the laundry room with his zipper down with a string hanging out of his pants. He told her that he didn’t feel well and asked if there was a place for him to lie down. She told him he could rest in the living room.
She said that she left him alone for around 5 minutes and when she went to check on him Hamlin was masturbating on her couch. Hamlin then told her to come closer and see if he was bleeding while he continued to masturbate in front of her. She told Hamlin that if he thought he was bleeding from there he needed to go to the hospital. She then left and sat in another room. After about 10 minutes, Hamlin left her home without saying anything.
She said she did not know what to do so she called her daughter around 5 p.m. and told her what had happened. She also called Pike Pest Control to make a complaint on Hamlin and advise the business of what had happened. She spoke with supervisor Troy Green who later called her back and said that Hamlin had been fired because of the incident.
Ortiz spoke with Green who said when he asked Hamlin about the incident, Hamlin stated that his penis was caught on a string and in his zipper causing him discomfort. He also told Green that the woman walked in on him while he was fixing himself and willingly helped him with it.
Hamlin met with Ortiz at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and told him he saw a string coming from the zipper in his pants. He said he tried to remove the string causing his penis to be cut and caught in the zipper. Hamlin said he then asked the woman if there was somewhere he could sit down, and she took him to the living room where he began to try and untangle himself from the zipper. Hamlin claimed the woman then came back into the room and asked if he needed help and wondered if she had caused the problem. He said he told her, “No I don’t need help and you did not cause this.” He said 10 minutes later, she returned and asked if he need some tools to help himself and he told her he did not. Hamlin told Ortiz once he got himself untangled, he left the home and went to his next job site.
Hamlin was arrested for public indecency and elderly abuse and jailed.