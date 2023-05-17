A Flovilla man was charged with false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony after a woman claimed he forced himself on her at the High Falls State Park. According to the report, deputy Enrique Hogan met the woman around 5 a.m. on May 8 at High Falls Mini-Mart where she told him she had met 31-year-old Kenneth Truett on a Facebook dating app.
She said Truett went to her home on Old Cork Road and asked her if it was okay for her to have company. She told him her sister and brother-in-law had a lot of drama going on so they decided to go to High Falls State Park. She told Hogan she noticed that when she got into the car the right door was missing its handle.
The woman said they went to the park and as they were kissing on a bench, Truett began to become aggressive. She then texted a friend, who pretended to be her brother-in-law, telling her to text her back saying she needs to go home.
When she told Truett she needed to return to her sister’s house, they went back to his car where he forced her into the backseat on her stomach and forced her pants and panties down. She told the deputy that Truett then penetrated her private area with his finger.
She began yelling for him to stop while kicking and punching him. She climbed out through the opposite door, pulled up her panties and pants, then walked to the Mini-Mart. The woman said Truett then began texting and calling saying he was sorry and asking if she needed a ride home. Truett was taken to jail.