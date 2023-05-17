Truett

A Flovilla man was charged with false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony after a woman claimed he forced himself on her at the High Falls State Park. According to the report, deputy Enrique Hogan met the woman around 5 a.m. on May 8 at High Falls Mini-Mart where she told him she had met 31-year-old Kenneth Truett on a Facebook dating app. 

She said Truett went to her home on Old Cork Road and asked her if it was okay for her to have company. She told him her sister and brother-in-law had a lot of drama going on so they decided to go to High Falls State Park. She told Hogan she noticed that when she got into the car the right door was missing its handle. 