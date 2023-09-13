Forsyth BICENTENNIAL
Today there are more or less a dozen churches in Forsyth, reflecting various perspectives on Christian theology and polity, but in the period before the Civil War, Baptists and Methodists dominated the religious scene.
The Methodist church in Forsyth first existed on a lot in what is now the Forsyth City Cemetery. It was used in the period 1863-65 as a hospital. After the Civil War, the congregation moved to what is now Bennett Street and then to its current location on West Johnston Street, selling their old property to the Forsyth Presbyterians.
The Methodists experienced on three occasions serious damage and destruction to their church building. In 1871 while workers were building the new structure on West Johnston street a storm ripped through the new building, collapsing its steeple and delaying its completion In 1894, a tornado demolished the church. The Methodists rebuilt under Ezekiel T. Mallory’s careful supervision. Then on a late Sunday afternoon in July 1979 a fire destroyed that wooden church. Guided by the distinguished architect WIlliam Frank McCall, the congregation rebuilt, but differences among the members resulted in the withdrawal of some to form Christ United Methodist Church on Frontage Road.
Baptists in Forsyth had their congregation but in the 1830s divisions developed about supporting missionary activity, the function of religious education, and the role of temperance societies. The Baptists split, one faction organizing the Smyrna Primitive Baptist Church and the other Harmony Baptist Church, later the Forsyth Baptist Church.
Presbyterians organized themselves into a church and in 1831, less than a decade after the founding of the city, secured property for “religious exercise and public worship” and for the “promotion of religion and morality.” They built a church but were apparently unable to sustain themselves as a congregation. Not until 1871 did they establish a viable church, first located on the former Methodist lot at Bennett and East Johnson Street. In 1884 they had N. B. Wynn build them a new building and some twenty years later rolled it to its present location on North Jackson Street.
In 1917 Jack H. Clarke became its minister. Clark, a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, played a critical role in the history of his adopted hometown. Not only was he minister at this church but he also served as mayor and from 1946 until 1960 he was county school superintendent.
Not until after the Civil War did black Christians establish separate places of worship. Black Baptists soon formed St. James. Among its pastors was James Buchanan Borders whose powerful preaching resulted in large numbers of converts. At one time Borders baptized more than a hundred persons into membership of St. James. Only much later in 1907 did Union Hill develop under the leadership of L. R. Brown, the father of Mary Brown Sewell.
After the war, Henry McNeil Turner preached at a number of camp meeting services in Forsyth with the result that an African Methodist Episcopal Church, St. Luke’s, was established on James Street. Kynette Methodist Church, identified not with the Methodist Episcopal Church South but rather with the Methodist Episcopal Church, came into existence in 1882.
A division developed among the Primitive Baptists at Smyrna and a splinter group built a church in Forsyth on South Lee Street. It failed, however, to sustain the hopes of its original members and its property reverted to the Ponder family which had given them the church site.
With the development of the cotton mills in Forsyth, two mill-identified churches developed: Trio and Garden Hills. Trio developed from the work of students from Bessie TIft College who held Sunday school classes for the children in the mill village eventually leading to the establishment of these churches. In time,Trio Baptist changed its name to Second Baptist. With a declining mill village population, it moved to a new location but eventually closed its doors as a Baptist church. Garden Hills Baptist developed for the workers in the Ensign mill and remains a viable congregation.
Division continued in the late 20th and early 21st centuries to plague Christian churches in Forsyth. In 1981 a number of Christians, disturbed by certain developments in their own churches, organized Day Spring Presbyterian Church PCA locating it on a campus south of Forsyth. As Forsyth celebrates its 200th anniversary many local Methodists are in a roil on remaining a part of the United Methodist Church.
Forsyth’s population has never included a large number of Roman Catholics, communicants having to attend mass in Macon or elsewhere. For a while a priest came to Forsyth on the weekends, staying at the Holiday Inn and holding mass for traveling Catholics. In the last quarter of the century, the church established a mission here, meeting for a while at a building once occupied by the Monroe Advertiser on Morse Street, at a local Methodist church, and at Dillon’s Funeral Home before the diocese closed the mission here
Although the population of Forsyth historically has identified strongly with their churches–or has thought to–the 21st century has seen a diminishing interest in, attendance at, and influence in the community of these churches.
Ralph Bass is the unofficial historian of Forsyth-Monroe County. Forsyth will celebrate its Bicentennial on Sept. 23-24.