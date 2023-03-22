REECE’S PIECES
There are some people who take “fake it until you make it” to a whole new level. I’m not referring to female or male imposters. Although, I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with men dressing as women or vice versa, that’s a topic you won’t probably find me discussing much. Not interesting.
I’m referring to people like Frank Abagnale Jr., the most prolific imposter of all time. Before he was 21, Abagnale had assumed no less than eight different identities and had conned hundreds of people into believing he was an airplane pilot, lawyer, doctor, sociology teacher, and FBI agent--all while producing counterfeit checks to finance his luxurious lifestyle. He had nearly as many identities as our own certain social media gadfly. Another topic I won’t be publicly discussing. Equally boring.
Like our own Facebook troublemaker, Abagnale spent some time in jail. He was arrested in Cobb County in the early 1970s for cashing 10 fake Pan Am payroll checks. He soon managed to escape but was busted 4 days later in NYC and got 10 years for the checks and two years for the embarrassment he caused Cobb County deputies. He was freed after a couple of years, but he hadn’t learned his lesson. He spent four months in a French prison, four months in a Swedish prison, over three years in a federal prison and three years in a New York prison.
He claimed he once escaped the clutches of the FBI through the toilet bowl of an airplane at JFK Airport while the plane was taxiing on the runway. I sincerely doubt this. I’m the skinniest person I know, and there ain’t no way I can put this thin frame through that little hole. Even so, Abagnale insists that he squeezed through the opening, hit the pavement, ran across the runway and caught a cab to freedom.
While serving parole in Houston, Texas, he worked as a cook, grocer and a movie projectionist but was fired from these jobs because he couldn’t find it in himself to be honest enough to reveal his criminal past. After getting caught stealing cameras from his coworkers while working at a Texas children’s summer camp and then acquiring a position at an orphanage while posing as a pilot with a master’s degree, Abagnale’s parole officer moved him into a room above his own garage so he could keep him out of trouble.
He finally changed his ways and became a security consultant for banks and financial firms and a public speaker. Abagnale has written five books and a film based on his semi-autobiography, “Catch Me If You Can” became a major Hollywood blockbuster that made over $350 million. Many journalists debunk Abagnale’s fantastic claims of his conmanship and say that he’s still conning us. Probably his greatest con of all.
Abagnale’s case is extreme and probably mostly a lie, but there are many who, although they may have legitimate diplomas and titles, might not possess the knowledge they claim because they cheated and plagiarized their way through school.
According to a survey performed by the International Center for Academic Integrity, 68% of college students admit to having cheated on exams. Penn State learned 58.2 med students cheated at least once. Well, that’s a sickening statistic. I have a buddy who calls his doctor’s office the duck pond because he says there are a lot of quacks over there. Now I know why. My own doctor’s integrity will never be brought into question.
The International Center for Academic Integrity also did a survey on high school students, where 64% admitted to cheating on a test, 58% admitted to plagiarism and a whopping 95% admitted to participating in some form of cheating. Keep in mind that these are students who admitted to cheating. There is no way to tell how many cheated on the survey.
The National Library of Medicine has done extensive research on cheating for nearly one hundred years and found in experiments that this devious behavior begins in humans as early as three years old. If you can’t trust a toddler, who can you trust? For unexplainable reasons, researchers also learned that cheating decreases among 8 to 16-year-olds but once they hit high school, the temptation is just too much.
Now we have artificial intelligence technology (AI) that makes it easy for students to instantly create essays and papers within seconds. New York City public schools recently blocked access to ChatGPT due to educators’ concerns.
As a test during my research for this column, I asked an AI app to convert a raw incident report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office into a legible layman’s format. I could just imagine the time I could save every week if I didn’t have to clean up the reports. The supposedly “intelligent” program obviously didn’t understand the assignment and only asked me if I needed help and suggested that I find a good lawyer.
Steve Reece is a writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.