TRUE GRIS
Ah, fall.
Football. Frost on the pumpkin. The rustle of autumn leaves.
Susan Fisher wants to add a few more things to your shopping cart of fall favorites.
Lettuce. Spinach. Broccoli. Brussel sprouts.
And throw in some carrots and potatoes for good measure.
She doesn’t want you to simply admire a good head of cabbage. She wants you to plant, grow, harvest and prepare it.
It’s time to plan your fall garden.
Don’t worry. She will lovingly show you how.
Susan is the CFO at The Gardens of Brookdale. That stands for Chief Farming Orchestrator.
OK, that’s not her official title. But it should be.
Not only is she a Master Gardener, she is a Maestro Gardner … the leader of the raised beds in the sunshine behind the Brookdale Warming Center.
Susan has three words for those who assume the end of the summer is the closing chapter of the growing season.
Not. So. Fast.
In fact, it’s quite the contrary. It’s Act II, Scene I. The garden plot thickens. One might not be able to grow juicy tomatoes, tasty butter beans and mouth-watering corn, but there’s still an opportunity for a bountiful harvest in the months ahead.
Although fall gardening has nothing to do with living on the Fall Line, location is everything. Autumn is the premier season in Middle Georgia. And, if it’s not the people’s choice, it runs a close second to spring. The air is crisp, the temperatures are cooler. We don’t have to deal with the oppressive heat. The insects beat a hasty retreat, and most of the plant diseases stay in the shadows.
Susan has maintained a fall garden for the past 20 years, so she speaks from experience. Cool-season vegetables typically planted in the dog days of late summer usually mature and thrive as the temperatures go down. They also are not dependent on the pollinators of spring and summer. There is some off-season conditioning, too.
“In these days of food insecurity, Georgia is one of the best states for growing,’’ she said. “You can grow in Georgia for about 10 months out of the year. And, in December and January, you need to be tending your soil. So a garden in Georgia is almost 365 days a year.’’
On Saturday, Susan will lead a three-week fall gardening series at The Gardens of Brookdale, located at the Brookdale Warming Center (formerly Brookdale Elementary) on Brookdale Avenue. (That’s a lot of Brookdales to remember, but you should be able to find the place.)
The classes are from 9 to 11 a.m. on September 9, 16 and 23. It’s free and open to everyone, including children. Space is limited, and you must register at bibb.extension@uga.edu
The first week, Susan will talk about soil preparation and testing, composting and fertilizing. She also will discuss which vegetables can be grown during the fall.
Week Two topics include garden layout, planning and watering. The final Saturday morning covers weeds, mulch and insect control.
Susan promises there will be no pop quizzes or final exams. But if you’re ever a contestant on “Jeopardy!” you should be able to select “Autumn Leafy Greens” for $500 with confidence.
Be ready for some hands-on learning. In other words, come prepared to get your fingers dirty in the garden trenches.
In February, Susan was asked to spearhead the garden project at Brookdale with the backing of a unique partnership between Macon-Bibb County, the United Way of Central Georgia and the University of Georgia Extension Service.
The gardens were created with the idea to grow and provide fresh fruits and vegetables, and to promote healthy food options for residents at the warming center.
Brookdale opened its doors in January 2021 to provide shelter for Macon’s homeless and unhoused population, as well as meals and other services. The facility came into existence three years after the Bibb County Board of Education voted to close Brookdale Elementary, a large, red-brick fortress that opened in 1991.
The gardens have been more “school-to-table” than “farm-to-table.” Susan and her volunteers put their 120x75-foot garden plot over the top of the old basketball courts behind the school. Soon, everything from tomatoes to peppers, squash, green beans, okra, cucumbers and watermelon was growing in the same spot where fast breaks and jump shots were going down a few years ago.
“Our raised beds are 18 inches deep, so we planted right on top of the asphalt and used mulch to absorb some of the heat,’’ Susan said. “It serves as a weed barrier. Some people spend more time weeding a garden than tending a garden.’’
There are now 50 raised beds at Brookdale. By all accounts, the first-year venture was a rousing – not to mention raising – success. As of last week, a whopping 2,500 pounds of produce came out of the gardens. Food costs in the Brookdale kitchen have been cut by an estimated 50 percent.
Susan is excited about helping prepare the next generation of fall gardeners.
“As a UGA extension employee, part of my goal and responsibility is to educate the public,’’ she said. “So many people ask me in July if they can put their broccoli in. No, but you can do that in the fall. A lot of people want a garden. They just don’t know where to start. I think fall gardening is a better starting point for new gardeners.’’
Ed Grisamore teaches journalism at Stratford Academy in Macon and is the author of nine books. You can find more of his storytelling at edgrisamore.substack.com
Ed Grisamore's column appears weekly in the Monroe-Macon Reporter. He teaches journalism at Stratford Academy in Macon and is the author of nine books. You can find more of his storytelling at edgrisamore.substack.com