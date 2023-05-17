Bogulski

Scott Bogulski (File)

A Forsyth felon continues to create chaos for the government agency Family Connections after he was arrested last week for taking down security cameras at the office where he used to serve as treasurer and board member. 

Scott Bogulski, 46, of Sunset Terrace, turned himself into the Monroe County Jail last Thursday, May 11 after being accused of removing and hiding Blink security cameras he had installed at the Family Connections office at 60 West Chambers Street. Bogulski has been in a feud with, among others, his former fellow Family Connections board members. Law enforcement sources said they also considered extortion charges after Bogulski threatened a fellow board member that he would post on Facebook that her husband was a sex offender if she wouldn’t do what he wanted. The husband’s record has been expunged, said the source. Bogulski eventually posted the information on-line anyway. He also posted that he took down the cameras, which were part of a 5-camera set, on May 8 because they might illegally record conversations. 