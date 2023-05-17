A Forsyth felon continues to create chaos for the government agency Family Connections after he was arrested last week for taking down security cameras at the office where he used to serve as treasurer and board member.
Scott Bogulski, 46, of Sunset Terrace, turned himself into the Monroe County Jail last Thursday, May 11 after being accused of removing and hiding Blink security cameras he had installed at the Family Connections office at 60 West Chambers Street. Bogulski has been in a feud with, among others, his former fellow Family Connections board members. Law enforcement sources said they also considered extortion charges after Bogulski threatened a fellow board member that he would post on Facebook that her husband was a sex offender if she wouldn’t do what he wanted. The husband’s record has been expunged, said the source. Bogulski eventually posted the information on-line anyway. He also posted that he took down the cameras, which were part of a 5-camera set, on May 8 because they might illegally record conversations.
Family Connections board members Karen Peters and LaVaughn Gore told Monroe County deputy Christopher Marsh on Tuesday, May 9 that they saw Bogulski’s truck at the office the night before. Then they got alerts that the cameras were being moved. Peters gave deputies video of Bogulski with the video camera in his hand.
Why Bogulski and Family Connections bought 5 security cameras and a police scanner with state tax dollars remains an open question. The GBI is investigating Family Connections’ spending and the state has suspended the local Family Connections board until at least the next fiscal year. Family Connections has operated on a $50,000 annual grant from the state used to hire a director to coordinate help for needy families. However, county commission chairman Greg Tapley and county manger Jim Hedges attended a March 8 meeting of the Family Connections board after frequent turnover of directors and board members. A Reporter investigation found that Family Connections had spent thousands of dollars in garden supplies for its “community garden”. While the funding comes from the state, the county oversees finances for Family Connections.
Bogulski was forced to resign from the Family Connections board in March after his February arrest for posting “revenge porn” on Facebook. Bogulski is charged with posting photos of the private parts of a man he discovered was talking to his most recent ex-wife. As part of that case, investigators got into Bogulski’s cell phone and discovered law enforcement sources who had been feeding Bogulski information. Two of them, Amy Hudson, a clerk at the Forsyth Police Department, and Sherry Pippin O’Neal, victim coordinator, were relieved of their jobs. A third, John Thompson of the Monroe County sheriff’s office, was demoted to the jail. Law enforcement sources said for the two who lost their jobs, it wasn’t just that they were giving information to a felon, but that some of the information was protected by law.
Bogulski served 3 years in prison for stealing cargo trailers from 2017-20.
County commissioners John Ambrose and Lamarcus Davis got into a heated exchange at commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday about the future of Family Connections. Ambrose wanted to cut ties with Family Connections because they can’t get their act together, noting that the BOE got rid of them once too. “They could care less about helping people,” said Ambrose.
But Davis said he would meet with Family Connections and try to right the ship.