To the Editor:
Back in 2015 when we moved to Forsyth, we were told we would not be happy with the elementary school we were zoned for. Over the past 8 years that could not have been further from the truth. Our experience has been so wonderful. Every teacher and staff member took the time to learn our girls’ names and speak to them daily. Any issue was solved with a quick email. From the media specialists to the parapros, every staff member seemed to generally care and love for our girls as their own. They tried their best to help our girls succeed. So as we approach our last day of Hubbard, just wanted to show them some love. Samuel Hubbard Elementary School will always have a special place in our hearts. Thanks for an amazing 8 years!