The family of a little girl injured when she was struck on her bike near the Bunn Road entrance to the Bellewood subdivision has filed suit against the driver who hit her for nearly $200,000 in medical bills.
Nick Morgan, the father of Ella Layne Morgan, filed the lawsuit against James Smith of Montpelier Road in Forsyth in Monroe County Superior Court last Monday, April 3. The case has been assigned to Judge Bill Fears.
Smith was 66 years old at the time and driving his Nissan Frontier west on Bunn Road on April 11, 2021, when he ran into little Ella Layne, then 6, on her bike.
Smith told Monroe County deputy Jonathan Joyner he was blinded by the setting sun and never saw the girl.
Ella Layne was riding on her bicycle near the entrance to her family’s neighborhood, Bellewood, on Bunn Road when she was struck by the vehicle around 7:45 p.m. She was knocked about 15 feet and landed in the grass and her bike was demolished. She’s the youngest daughter of Nick and Amy Morgan. Monroe County EMS had originally taken her to Atrium. An MRI reportedly found some brain bleeding and she was taken to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta. Her big sister had fastened her helmet on her head and a doctor reportedly said it may have saved her life.
There were no skid marks indicating Smith tried to stop and speeding wasn’t thought to be a factor.
Morgan’s lawsuit said Smith showed negligence in hitting Ella Layne and asked the judge to make Smith pay $193,237 in medical bills, including $77,585 to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Atlanta and $44,487 to the Medical Center in Macon. The suit said that Ella Layne was still undergoing medical treatment for her injuries. The suit was filed just before the 2-year statute of limitations expired.