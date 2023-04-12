The family of a little girl injured when she was struck on her bike near the Bunn Road entrance to the Bellewood subdivision has filed suit against the driver who hit her for nearly $200,000 in medical bills.

Nick Morgan, the father of Ella Layne Morgan, filed the lawsuit against James Smith of Montpelier Road in Forsyth in Monroe County Superior Court last Monday, April 3. The case has been assigned to Judge Bill Fears.