Don Daniel

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

One of the most interesting aspects of attending Forsyth’s City Council meetings is looking forward to the next-to-last thing on the agenda: the city manager’s report. That report goes into more detail than many of the “agenda items”. The purpose is to inform the council members of “what is going on” in the city. My only complaint is the city manager reads her report so fast many items just fly over my head before I can jot them down in my reporter’s notebook. 