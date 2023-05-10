ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
One of the most interesting aspects of attending Forsyth’s City Council meetings is looking forward to the next-to-last thing on the agenda: the city manager’s report. That report goes into more detail than many of the “agenda items”. The purpose is to inform the council members of “what is going on” in the city. My only complaint is the city manager reads her report so fast many items just fly over my head before I can jot them down in my reporter’s notebook.
Since Janice Hall is retiring as Forsyth’s city manager, I hope her replacement, if there is such an animal, she/he/it will read the report a little slower or provide me with a copy of the city manager’s report. Here are a few briefs from her last report: four 2-way solar flashing stop signs are being ordered for the four intersections of Johnston, Adams, Kimball and Harris Streets; Moving to a new city website soon; Hofstader (city engineer) is working on the design for the widening and resurfacing of Montpelier Road; red-lined agreement with CVB (Convention and Visitors Bureau) for lease of City Hall Annex has been provided to the CVB. And the city hall will be closed from 11 a.m. until 3.m. this coming Thursday for an employee luncheon. No, the public is not invited.
The council was informed that W. James Green is asking for re-zonings for three parcels on MLJ from Neighborhood Shopping to Highway Business for a retail store and the Public Hearing is scheduled for June 5.
The council was informed that the developer of the senior living center is again coming before council at the meeting of May 13. He has been given several extensions stating he is still working on financing for the project. It will be most interesting to hear his next excuse.
ONLY TWO vendors showed up at the Forsyth Farmers held for the first time at The Old Mill Market this past Friday. Guess you could blame it on the weather or The Farmers Market Committee whoever they are. Never heard of them, don’t know who the members are, don’t know when they meet, don’t know where or if they meet in secret.
One of the most interesting “rules” they have this year is that if you want to sell at Forsyth Farmer’s Market you have to pay to be there on Tuesday. Used to be, you called for reservations and then a Farmers Market Representative would come by on the market day, Friday, to collect the “rent money”.
FOR THE first time in many-a-year, I could not attend the last County Commission meeting and for the first time I ever watched it online. Honest, it was not like being there. Missed seeing the chairman’s facial expressions of obvious disgust and anxiety.
Here are a few commissioner unattributed comments; “I would like that”; “Ought to be enforced”; A gold star for Kelsey”; “We had a hard road”; “Go back somehow”; “That’s just my thoughts”; “I’ll be there with bells on”; “You understand where I am going”.
Here are some of the biggie checks---97 written totaling $760,956.20: $32,837.65 to Butts County for water up here on the north end; Central Georgia EMC, $8033.12; Ginn Chrysler, $43,810 for a Durango for the jail’; $29,000..50 paid to Krown sports for basketball, softball, baseball and t-ball uniforms; $90,685.36 to Macon Water Authority; $252,692 paid to Proform Construction for a storage building, restroom remodeling, fire station at High Falls; $25,651.55 paid to Stryker Sales Corporation for two 100 Graph Displays: $10,296.71 paid Vertical Bridge for E911; $28,707.87 paid to Towaliga Accountability Courts third quarter; and one of the biggest---$49,111.54 paid to Walthall Oil Company for fuel.
THE FIRST correct answer to last week’s The Question came from Gary Mauldin with this answer: “Emami is planning building modular and tiny homes in Indian Spring Industrial Park. He is in the process of getting licensed by the state as an industrialized building manufacturer.”
Gary gets a certificate for a Scoops single dip, Dairy Queen Blizzard, a slice of Jonah’s pizza, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, Big Peach Carwash, dozen Dunkin Donuts and an appetizer order of fried green tomatoes at Juliettes’ Whistle stop Café.
Here’s the Question for this week: How much money will the commissioners and school board have to cut or raise with taxes due to the falling value of Plant Scherer. Hint: It’s in this newspaper. First correct answer after 12 noon on Thursday the goodie certificate.
DID I miss the local celebration of April being Confederate History Month? Where were the Daughters Of The Confederacy? Maybe they had a private celebration.
ON THE lighter side, famous journalist H.L. Mencken wrote: “A good politician is quite as unthinkable as an honest burglar”.
And this just in case a local police officer or sheriff’s deputy pulls you over: “Don’t you know why you pulled me over? Okay, just so one of us does”.
WANT TO submit a printable comment or answer The Question? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at mediadr@bellsouth.net.