This Sunday, June 18, 2023, families across our nation will celebrate Father’s Day. Cards will be given. Phone calls will be made. Presents containing a neck tie or a “World’s Greatest Dad” coffee mug will be opened. While not having quite the same prominence as Mother’s Day, it’s nonetheless a sweet little holiday to honor Dad.
I wish it were more. Much more.
I’m not advocating the holiday become more of a fuss over dads. Rather, I wish fathers would use this day each year to assess the role we have in the home and to recommit ourselves to being better. And different. Different from what society tells us we should be. Acting and leading in ways that go against the grain of the way fatherhood has been portrayed in our culture.
Here’s what I mean: there has been painted in our national mindset a picture of dad as weak, foolish, and irrelevant. Mom is the smart one who keeps the family together and the household running smoothly. Dad is there to lift heavy objects. Mom gives good, sound advice to the children. Dad provides comic relief. Mom has the wisdom to make the right choices for the family. Dad is allowed to make minor, inconsequential decisions, as long as they are run past Mom first.
This is the caricature of virtually every father on television and movies. Consider Phil Dunphy in the sitcom Modern Family. He’s the bumbling, goofy dad who constantly has his wife rolling her eyes at his latest decision. He is viewed more like one of the kids, under the care and authority of Mom, rather than a partner in parenting.
Remember the father in My Big Fat Greek Wedding? His daughter and his wife have a conversation regarding his oft repeated phrase, “The man is the head of the household.” This mother secretly whispers her own nugget of wisdom to the daughter: “The man is the head, but the woman is the neck and she can turn the head any way she wants.” In other words, “Let Dad think he’s in charge, but you and I know who really calls the shots around here.”
The ultimate, ridiculous dad-image is Homer Simpson. The beer-guzzling, lazy, low-IQ moron whose only significant accomplishment in life was somehow convincing Marge to marry him.
There may be a few outlier examples of good fathers in television shows or movies, but they are scarce. The overwhelming message fed to current and future dads paints an unhealthy picture; one where men play a mostly passive role in the family.
I wish Father’s Day would be a time for dads everywhere to recommit our lives to being and becoming good, faithful leaders in our homes. What would happen in our families if we took this day of the year, every year, to collectively recommit to our role as fathers? What if millions of fathers signed a covenant, declaring their desire to be more than just an appendage living in the home, but willingly taking on the heavy burden of leading our families?
Perhaps the covenant could look something like this:
• I will lead by praying for wisdom each day.
I’ve had more than a dozen jobs in my lifetime. Parenting is by far the most difficult. I don’t naturally possess the wisdom to effectively lead my children in the path they should go. I need a lot of help. I’m very thankful for the promise in the New Testament book of James: if we ask for wisdom, God will freely give it (James 1:5). I’m trying my best to claim that promise and make that ask every morning.
• I will lead by having my family in worship on a regular basis.
How many times do we see a mom dragging her kids to church while Dad plays eighteen or wets a hook at his favorite fishing hole? Why is leadership in the spiritual realm being assigned to Mom? I would love to see fathers say, “Worship will be a priority for me and our family.” I believe that act alone would dramatically change the moral fabric of our nation.
• I will lead through pursuing purity.
At the lowest point of his life, Job remembered the promise he gave as a husband and father: “I made a covenant with my eyes not to look lustfully at a young woman” (Job 31:1). Job understood how leading in his family meant that he didn’t need to allow his eyes, mind, and heart to wander outside of the marriage bed. Fathers should use this day to recommit their minds and hearts to purity.
• I will lead by working hard at my marriage.
Marriage takes work. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. On this day, fathers should commit to working hard at their marriages. This will not only benefit husbands and wives, but it is one of the best gifts for children. They will feel safe and thrive knowing that Mom and Dad are okay.
• I will lead by working hard in my job.
This was typically not an issue for previous generations. In fact, while fathers may have failed in being emotionally connected with their children, they generally succeeded in providing for their families. However, this has changed. There seems to be a lack of initiative in the coming generations. Not providing for one’s family will be the source of many arguments and will create instability in the household. Being a good provider isn’t all that dads should be; however, hard work and wise financial decisions are a great blessing to a family.
Perhaps this sweet little holiday will become “recommitment day” for dads. All we need is for someone to come up with a covenant for dads to sign.
Who knows? Maybe someone will.
Kevin Mills is pastor of Northway Church.