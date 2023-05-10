Eric Snow and his father Chris Snow

Little Eric Snow and his father Chris Snow developed a lasting bond on the baseball field. 

It was another family dinner night in the Snow household. Eight-year-old Eric, now freshman shortstop of USF baseball, went to his room and grabbed an orange ball from the many Super Balls he had collected, bouncing them against cabinets and walls while his mom and dad cooked dinner. 

Eric’s father, Chris Snow, would watch his son have the time of his life trying to grab it back as quickly as possible time after time. 