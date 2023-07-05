The Reporter attended Saturday’s Atlanta Braves’ game, a 7-0 win over the Florida Marlins at Truist Park. While the hot Braves continued their torrid streak of wins, the game was a snoozer. Perhaps the more interesting story was in the stands, where a father-son duo from Cleveland, Ohio were completing a 15-year mission to see a game in all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums.
John Lubinski and his son Jack Lubinski attended the Braves vs. Marlins game to complete their goal to see a game in every MLB stadium.
They had started at the old Yankee Stadium and Shea Stadium when Jack was just 6 years old. And on Sunday Jack could have a beer because he’s 21 as they completed the cycle at Truist Park in Atlanta.
“It’s awesome,” said John Lubinski.
Lubinski had his own fire safety company in 2007 and as a busy entrepreneur, he set the goal of taking his son to all 30 ball parks as a way to ensure he would spend enough time with little Jack. It wasn’t easy at first, laughs John. The first 5 games they attended were all rain outs or rain delays. But he stayed the course, hitting about 2-3 ballparks every year. John said he hoped they could celebrate completing their mission when his son graduated from high school in 2020. But COVID restrictions killed that and postponed the completion of their stadium visits until this past Sunday.
John said he has the tickets of every game they’ve attended and photos of them together in front of every stadium that he’ll put into a nice frame.
John also has a daughter, and he made a similar commitment with her, taking her to every American Girl doll store in the U.S. She has now grown out of American Girl dolls, of course, but Jack still loves baseball.
While they’ve hit the stadium of every MLB team, some new stadiums have been opened since they started. So their goal now is to circle back and visit the new Yankee Stadium and new Shea Stadium. John said he’d also like to visit the new Las Vegas stadium to which the Oakland A’s are moving and the new Globe Life Stadium that the Texas Rangers recently opened.
The Lubinskis both agree that the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Fenway Park in Boston are two of their favorites. They also confessed to loving PNC Park in Pittsburgh, a tough admission for Cleveland Indian fans.
“My Cleveland friends will kill me,” laughed Jack.