John Lubinski and son Jack Lubinski

John Lubinski and son Jack Lubinski completed their journey of seeing a game in the ballpark of all 30 Major League Baseball teams on Sunday at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Lubinskis are from Cleveland.

The Reporter attended Saturday’s Atlanta Braves’ game, a 7-0 win over the Florida Marlins at Truist Park. While the hot Braves continued their torrid streak of wins, the game was a snoozer. Perhaps the more interesting story was in the stands, where a father-son duo from Cleveland, Ohio were completing a 15-year mission to see a game in all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums.

