Bittick: Father of Lake Juliette killer showed integrity in horrible tragedy
An FBI agent whose son was executed after he testified against him for the 1995 murder of two Mercer students at Lake Juliette has died at the age of 81.
John Cook died on June 9 in Williamsburg, Va., where he had moved from Middle Georgia in 2013. That was the same year that his son Andy Cook was put to death by lethal injection for shooting and killing Mercer students Grant Patrick Hendrickson, 22, and Michele Lee Cartagena, 19, on Jan. 2, 1995. They had been found shot to death near their car after they had parked at Lake Juliette.
The murder had gone unsolved for nearly two years until Monroe County and GBI investigators discovered in December 1996 that Andy Cook had pawned an AR-15 at a Macon pawn shop. It matched one of the two guns used in the murder.
Game wardens arrested Andy Cook in Jones County on Dec. 5, 1996, and brought him to the old sheriff’s office in Forsyth. John Cook and his FBI supervisor Thom Benson, who later worked for Monroe County, were there waiting on him. Then-sheriff John Cary Bittick told the Reporter he remembers bringing Andy Cook out of the jail and giving him a few minutes alone with his father in his office while they stepped outside. When they were done, the father relayed to investigators where the other gun was located. They immediately found it and Andy Cook was charged with the double murder.
Bittick told the Reporter that the episode showed John Cook’s tremendous character through a horrible situation.
“There are very few people whose personal ethics measure up to the standard of John Cook,” said Bittick. “He was a devout Christian and extremely honest. Any man could measure their personal ethics by the standard that he set.”
The following year, in 1997, Andy Cook’s murder trial was moved to Henry County due to pre-trial publicity in Monroe County.
There, John Cook had to testify against his son in gripping testimony that WMAZ still has posted on Youtube. Cook said before sentencing that it’s a parent’s worst nightmare to learn their child has been killed. He told the Hendrickson and Cartagena families that he was deeply sorry for what his son had done. He added that while it’s not much consolation to them, their children did not die with disgrace or dishonor, with guilt or shame, as his son likely would.
“For all purposes,” Cook told the crowded courtroom, “my son is as dead as their children. Whatever happens, he’s taken from me, whether life in prison or the death penalty. He’s gone. And he lives in disgrace and dishonor. And his family lives there too.”
Cook said he was very proud when he took the oath in 1968 to become an FBI agent. And when his kids asked him every morning as he got ready for work where he was going, he would always say, “I’m going to make the streets of America safe for little children, pretty women and old dogs.”
“I want to tell members of the Hendrickson and Cartagena family,” continued Cook, “I failed in that mission. I failed it to my son. Of all the people in the world, I should have been able to protect my son from evil. I was busy looking out the front door for evil, and somehow it came in the back door and consumed my son.”
Cook said that when he raised his hand and swore to defend the nation against all enemies foreign and domestic, he never realized his biggest enemy would be bone of his bone and flesh of his flesh.
Cook testified that his son was a quiet, loner type who didn’t share much information. He said he had to extract the truth out of him a little bit at a time, urging him that they could do the right thing by telling the truth.
“Before the sun rose,” testified Cook, “I took what he trusted to me and went and told someone. I knew I was probably casting his fate. It would be my words that would send him to the electric chair. It’s very difficult to have to offer up your son to pay that debt.”
But Cook said that by telling the truth, he felt he was upholding justice, showing that even if your dad’s an FBI agent, you’ll be held accountable for your crimes.
“Justice is working here today,” Cook told the jury.
Andy Cook was found guilty and given the death penalty. Fifteen years later, on Feb. 22, 2013, he was strapped to a gurney at Central State Prison in Jackson. In his last words, Andy Cook said he was sorry to the families for the senseless killings. He had never spoken to authorities, so it was the first time he had confessed. Monroe County Inv. Marc Mansfield said he regretted never being able to interview Andy Cook, to find out what was going through his mind. Cook didn’t appear to know his victims. He liked the outdoors and liked hunting. He never molested Cartagena except for tobacco juice he spat on her thigh, which contained DNA that also tied him to the murder.
Tommy Wilson, now a Monroe County superior court judge, was one of Cook’s attorneys.
“It was just a really rough situation for John and his family,” said Wilson. “It took a toll on the whole family. Nobody ever understood what was going on in the boy’s mind.”
Andy Cook’s parents had divorced when he was young. But John Cook had remarried in 1983 and remained married until his death. A memorial service for John Cook will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 at Hart’s Mortuary at the Cupola.