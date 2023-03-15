Monroe County Middle School’s Students of the Month for February are: 6th grade, Elizabeth Goode, Brayden Drury, Levi McCoy, Carli Finch; 7th grade, Joriya Knight, Andrew McDonald, Aiden Clements, Emilee Zellner; 8th grade, Cameron Crank, Nadaleigh Henson, Megan Miller, Marquez Gunter; Joshua Lee (8th), Jacob Ethridge (6th)