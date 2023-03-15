Monroe County Middle School’s Students of the Month for February are: 6th grade, Elizabeth Goode, Brayden Drury, Levi McCoy, Carli Finch; 7th grade, Joriya Knight, Andrew McDonald, Aiden Clements, Emilee Zellner; 8th grade, Cameron Crank, Nadaleigh Henson, Megan Miller, Marquez Gunter; Joshua Lee (8th), Jacob Ethridge (6th)
Special e-Editions
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Retired law professor arrested
- MCSO releases report as MCR’s Honey Boo Boo story goes viral
- Honey Boo Boo caught up in police chase, arrests
- The end of the world as we knew it
- Hummingbirds will arrive any day now
- How Monroe County solved a 34-year-old murder case
- McCoy named Miss Forsythia
- Domino’s coming to Forsyth
- Where have all the freaks gone?
- GPSTC lobbyist cleared after fleeing traffic stop
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!