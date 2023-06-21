Thirty young people -- most of them armed men -- were arrested for crashing the pool of the upscale Bowman Station Apartments for a party after midnight on the morning of Wednesday, June 14.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Response Team rounded up suspects after rushing to the pool when residents alerted them to the unauthorized pool party. Some partygoers fled on foot or tried to leave by car when deputies arrived. But 28 adults and two juveniles were arrested. Deputies confiscated 15 guns from the throng.