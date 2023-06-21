Thirty young people -- most of them armed men -- were arrested for crashing the pool of the upscale Bowman Station Apartments for a party after midnight on the morning of Wednesday, June 14.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Response Team rounded up suspects after rushing to the pool when residents alerted them to the unauthorized pool party. Some partygoers fled on foot or tried to leave by car when deputies arrived. But 28 adults and two juveniles were arrested. Deputies confiscated 15 guns from the throng.
“That really is concerning,” sheriff David Davis told the Reporter. “The amount of guns folks had was very disturbing.”
Deputies also impounded 16 vehicles and recovered marijuana, packaging materials, and digital scales.
The sheriff’s office said it created a detail called Operation Safe Harbor to address a recurring problem affecting several apartment communities in north Macon with acts of vandalism, illegal drug usage, and criminal trespassing.
“They have us on speed dial,” Davis said of the apartment complexes.
Sheriff Davis said they will continue to work to address such problems, and said he’s sure that some of those involved were gang members. “No place is immune,” said Davis. When it was noted that it’s just a mile from the Monroe County line, Davis added, “You better tell (Monroe County sheriff) Brad Freeman he better get ready, cause we’re gonna run them up there.”
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.