The two finalists to be the new Forsyth city manager both work for the city of Atlanta.

Forsyth announced on Tuesday, June 20 that the two finalists for the position are Craig Mims and Anou Sothsavath. City council will interview the finalists on Wednesday, June 28. Janice Hall, who has been Forsyth’s city manager since May 2015, when the position was created, retired at the end of May but is working part-time until a new manager is hired.