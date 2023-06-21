The two finalists to be the new Forsyth city manager both work for the city of Atlanta.
Forsyth announced on Tuesday, June 20 that the two finalists for the position are Craig Mims and Anou Sothsavath. City council will interview the finalists on Wednesday, June 28. Janice Hall, who has been Forsyth’s city manager since May 2015, when the position was created, retired at the end of May but is working part-time until a new manager is hired.
According to information online, both candidates are employed by the City of Atlanta. Mims has been a management consulting director for the City of Atlanta since October 2022. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Electric Cities of Georgia, Inc. from October 2013-October 2022 and a member of the Public Energy Partners, Inc. board from October 2018-present. He was assistant city manager for the City of Chamblee from January 2021-August 2022. Before that, he was general manager/CEO of the Utility Commission serving Peach, Macon and Crawford counties from June 2015-June 2021. Previously he was the director of Public Works & Power for Norcross.
Sothsavath has been deputy commissioner of Atlanta’s Department of Public Works since November 2021. Prior to being hired by Atlanta, he was deputy director of public works for the City of South Fulton from July 2020 to January 2022, and he worked for Georgia Development Partners as a project manager for the year from September 2019 to August 2020. His employment as director of Public Works for the City of Morrow was for almost 18 years, from December 2001-September 2019.
Forsyth contracted with the Middle Georgia Regional Commission to guide its search for a new city manager. Laura Mathis of MGRC has met with Forsyth city council in closed-door sessions, but to this point, Forsyth had not made public any information about its search, such as how many applications it received for the position.
Mayor Eric Wilson said the city received a little over 30 applications for the city manager position. The Regional Commission reviewed the applications and conducted interviews with about 8-9 individuals. Mathis brought these applications to council on June 15, discussed the applicants with council members and made recommendations for finalists. Wilson said council members agreed with MGRC’s recommendations.
“The Regional Commission has been a great help to us,” said Wilson.
He said the council will interview the two finalists on June 28, with plans to vote on the final choice on about July 5.
The job description for Forsyth city manager requires a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in city, urban or regional planning or a related field; or 3-5 years of related experience and/or training; or an equivalent combination of education and experience. A Master’s degree in Public Administration/Business Administration or a nationally recognized industry certification is preferred, as is experience with a city that is a MEAG Power member.
The city manager has oversight of all city employees, including department heads, with the power to hire and fire. Hall’s salary was $85,000 when she became city manager. Her salary in 2023 was approximately $101,600. It included a comprehensive benefits package with health, dental, vision and life insurance, short-term disability and a retirement plan.
The city’s brochure seeking a city manager says the ideal candidate “has local government management experience that includes personnel and finance management, project management and utility system management. Successful candidates value responsible governance and have excellent interpersonal skills balancing the need of diverse groups.”
The brochure describes Forsyth as a city of about 4,500 residents with 61 city employees, a general fund budget of $8.9 million and an overall combined utilities budget of $15.5 million. Forsyth operates electrical, water and sewer systems.