As expected, Dr. Jim Finch has been named the new superintendent of Monroe County schools on Tuesday.
The school board approved making Finch the superintendent at its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 13. His predecessor, Mike Hickman, is retiring at the end of June. Finch was named the sole finalist for the position in May. The board interviewed Finch and two females for the position before naming Finch the lone finalist. Finch has been in Monroe County schools for 15 years, mostly as Mary Persons principal before being named assistant superintendent.