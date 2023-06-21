Monroe County Board of Education announced on June 13 that it had selected Dr. Jim Finch as its new superintendent of Monroe County Schools. Finch has been assistant superintendent for the last year and served as principal of Mary Persons High School for about 14 years. He and his wife, Kelli, have two children who graduated from Mary Persons and two children who are currently students in Monroe County Schools.
Finch signed a three-year contract with the board, extending from July 1, 2023, until June 30, 2026. He will have charge of the administration of the school district under the direction of the board, implementing all policies of the board and acting as its executive officer. He is responsible for overall financial planning and preparation of the annual budget. The superintendent recommends all employees for employment and assignment and supervises them.
He is the liaison to the community and is responsible for public relations. He obtains reports from principals and other employees and provides reports to the State School Superintendent. He participates in professional organizations and connects the local school system with educational trends and developments.
Finch’s annual salary will be $168,500, which may be increased according to his annual evaluations. He will receive 15 days of paid vacation yearly, with any unused leave to be paid in June of each year. He will be paid for all designated holidays and all professional memberships. The board will pay the employee contribution to the Teachers Retirement System, all health and dental insurance costs for the superintendent and his family and make other employee insurance and benefits available to him.
An employee evaluation will be conducted annually prior to July 1, and the contract may be amended at that time, including an increase in salary.
Monroe County Schools will hold a Meet & Greet for the new superintendent on Wednesday, June 28 at 4 p.m. at Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 25 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth.