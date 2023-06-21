Jim and Kelli Finch

Jim and Kelli Finch. (Photo/Diane Glidewell)

Monroe County Board of Education announced on June 13 that it had selected Dr. Jim Finch as its new superintendent of Monroe County Schools. Finch has been assistant superintendent for the last year and served as principal of Mary Persons High School for about 14 years. He and his wife, Kelli, have two children who graduated from Mary Persons and two children who are currently students in Monroe County Schools.

Finch signed a three-year contract with the board, extending from July 1, 2023, until June 30, 2026. He will have charge of the administration of the school district under the direction of the board, implementing all policies of the board and acting as its executive officer. He is responsible for overall financial planning and preparation of the annual budget. The superintendent recommends all employees for employment and assignment and supervises them. 