PASTOR’S CORNER
As many of you know, I’ve been “appointed” to another church as of July 1. I have to leave the church and people I have come to love so dearly.
At first, I was angry. However, I’ve learned over time that the best thing to do when you feel angry, disappointed or even let down is to pause and intentionally find an “attitude of gratitude”.
Instead of thinking “poor me,” look instead for all the blessings in your life. Many times that will change your outlook and help you see how God has blessed you – and know that as we follow God’s path, God will continue to bless you in the future.
As the Apostle Pauls says in Ephesians 5:20: “give thanks for everything to God the Father in the Name of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Here are just a few of the ways God has blessed me over the too-short time we’ve been in Forsyth
•The church I’ve been blessed to lead for the last three years
•The people I’ve prayed for, cared for, preached to, shared life with, and laughed often with
•Mary Persons Football (and everything else about the Bulldogs)
•All of Monroe County schools
•Jonah’s amazing pizza
•Old Mill Market’s addicting cinnamon rolls
•Concerts on the Square
•A Dairy Queen close by
•Scoops
•Fox City Brewery (and those delicious Burgers)
•The Forsythia Festival
•Historical Tours of Forsyth (Thanks Glenn Watson!)
•The walking trail at City Park
•Being close enough to Macon for certain things, yet far enough away…
•A traffic jam being five extra minutes at the traffic lights on the square (unless you’ve spent time in Atlanta, this may not apply to you!
•Living three minutes away from work
•Doctors who really care about YOU
•A Walmart & Ingles five minutes away
•Bible Studies at Dairy Queen (thank you Ronnie Daniels!)
•Local governments that aren’t afraid to have prayers before their meetings
•Law enforcement that helps the transients and needy
•A newspaper that concentrates on the local community – and isn’t afraid to print things that may not be the most popular
•The GREAT food and cooking in this community
•And most of all, a community that realizes how important faith is to the life of the community!
The great people of Forsyth and Monroe County have so much to be thankful for. We have been so blessed being a part of this GREAT community!
Next time life seems to take a hurtful turn, pause and take a moment to find an attitude of gratitude for all that God has blessed us with. You will most likely find that life isn’t near as bad as it seemed before.
Why not plan on going to the church of your choice this Sunday. There you will find MANY reasons to be thankful as well as how to connect with the Source of ALL of our blessings!
The Rev. Billy Beard is the pastor of Forsyth United Methodist Church. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored each week by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.