The director of Monroe County’s Fine Arts Center resigned last week.
Samantha Stephens had been director of the Fine Arts Center since 2021. Before that she was a singer and writer in Nashville.
This service allows you access to our online content at no additional charge for the duration of your print subscription. Please note, your online access will begin in correlation of your first print delivery. If you are already receiving your paper you will have access upon entering your account number
Please contact us if you have any questions 478-994-2358
This allows you access to our online content for the period determined by payment
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Pass
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|One-Month Access
|$20.00
|for 31 days
|One Year Access
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Both in and out of County Print Subscriptions.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year In County
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|1 Year Out of County
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Free access for current print subscribers
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The director of Monroe County’s Fine Arts Center resigned last week.
Samantha Stephens had been director of the Fine Arts Center since 2021. Before that she was a singer and writer in Nashville.
Stephens oversaw the Fine Arts Center, which has attracted shows and concerts such as the Suzy Bogguss concert in July. Voctave is coming in December for a Christmas concert.
Stephens is reportedly returning to manage the family farm in Dodge County. She had succeeded Patrick Hamilton, who was the first director of the new Fine Arts Center when it opened in 2017.
Superintendent Jim Finch said it’s a loss for the school system.
“We’re tore up about it,” said Finch. “She’s done a good job. She’s very talented and we’re gonna miss her.”
Finch said he thinks the job opening was posted on the school’s website on Friday. He said Stephens will stay until Sept. 29, and has agreed to stay a few weeks to train her replacement if needed. Stephens was paid $49,398 per year in 2022, according to the Georgia state salaries website.
“We wish her well,” said Finch. “If I had my choice she wouldn’t be leaving.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!