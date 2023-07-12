A Forsyth family’s vehicle is being blamed for sparking a devastating fire that destroyed their Old Brent Road home and claimed their three dogs. This was home to 4 adults and 3 children. Thankfully no injuries were reported.
Homeowner Wendi Evans heard what sounded like bullets outside her home Friday at about 1:30 p.m. Investigating outside she found a fully involved Toyota Rav4 extending to her carport. Fire chief Matt Jackson said the fire started in the vehicle and spread to the home. In just a few minutes it had extended to her structure and attic space.
The homeowner retreated from the heavy smoke to try and rescue her dogs but was unable to get to them before being forced from the structure. No other members of the family were home at the time.
The Forsyth and Butts County Fire Departments helped with manpower mitigating the incident. The cause is still under investigation.
Jackson also said they have been overwhelmed with a tremendous amount of donations and support from the community, including shoes, book bags and clothes. The FAT Ministries of Tommy Campbell in Bolingbroke donated a $5,000 check.
“That’s really good to see,” said Jackson.
The family needs a 3 bedroom rental while they rebuild.
Their 3 boys who will be starting school soon are in need of:
13 yr old starting middle school: Adult M in tops, Adult S in bottoms, 10-10.5 in shoes, 11 yr old, Adult S in tops and bottoms, 9.5 in shoes
5 yr old starting TG Scott 1st grade: Kids 6/7 for tops and bottoms, Kids 13 for shoes.
Gift cards are best as it will allow them to get what they need as they need it. School supplies for the kids will also help to check a necessity off their list.
Items may be dropped at Fire Station 1 at 693 Juliette Road until Friday, July 21 for the Evans Family.