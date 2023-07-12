Fire on Old Brent Road

The fire on Old Brent Road started in the garage. (Elton Rosser)

A Forsyth family’s vehicle is being blamed for sparking a devastating fire that destroyed their Old Brent Road home and claimed their three dogs. This was home to 4 adults and 3 children. Thankfully no injuries were reported. 

Homeowner Wendi Evans heard what sounded like bullets outside her home Friday at about 1:30 p.m. Investigating outside she found a fully involved Toyota Rav4 extending to her carport. Fire chief Matt Jackson said the fire started in the vehicle and spread to the home. In just a few minutes it had extended to her structure and attic space. 