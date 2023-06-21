First Baptist Church Forsyth held Vacation Bible School (VBS) from Monday-Friday, June 12-16. The 2023 directors were Michelle Fox and Brandi Burgess, and the theme for the week was “God is Enough.”
The theme was based on 2 Peter 1:3 “His divine power has given us everything we need for a godly life through our knowledge of Him who called us by His own glory and goodness.”
Fox said that about 60 children, from pre-kindergarten to 5th grade, attended VBS this year. During the week the children gave donations for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s CARE Cottage, which provides services and counseling for women and children. The donation was presented to Jan Humphries of the CARE Cottage at the Sunday morning services at First Baptist on June 11.
The 2023 First Baptist VBS staff appreciates the assistance of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Forsyth Police Department.
Lunches were provided each day by the Community Improvement Coalition of Monroe County. Fox said this is the first year the First Baptist has offered lunch for VBS students. Annette Lucear of CICMC was recognized at the First Baptist Sunday worship service on June 11 for coordinating this service.
Fox said the VBS students enjoyed recreation (including the new playground), Bible study, crafts and music.
For many years First Baptist has taken a VBS picture on the front steps of the church, including the large blue VBS letters. Fox found a VBS picture on the front steps of the church in the Monroe County History Book published by the Reporter. Although it didn’t include the ‘VBS’ letters, it did include the U.S. and Christian flags, which Fox added to the 2023 VBS picture.