Vacation Bible School

First Baptist Church Forsyth held Vacation Bible School (VBS) from Monday-Friday, June 12-16.

First Baptist Church Forsyth held Vacation Bible School (VBS) from Monday-Friday, June 12-16. The 2023 directors were Michelle Fox and Brandi Burgess, and the theme for the week was “God is Enough.” 

The theme was based on 2 Peter 1:3 “His divine power has given us everything we need for a godly life through our knowledge of Him who called us by His own glory and goodness.”