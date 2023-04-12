Monroe County’s Five Below warehouse will soon undergo a $21 million expansion just four years after it opened.
Monroe County has issued a building permit to ARCO Design of Atlanta to construct a $21 million addition to the Five Below warehouse at 270 Logistics Center Parkway in Smarr.
A Five Below spokesman told the Reporter they will add about 300,000 square feet to their 715,000 square foot warehouse, to be completed in early 2024. This will increase the warehouse’s ability to serve 150 more Five Below stores and could increase its workforce by up to 30 percent.
Monroe County chief tax assessor Bobby Gerhardt said the addition will mean about $120,000 per year in additional property tax revenue for Monroe County schools. However, Monroe County government will not receive any new revenue from the Five Below warehouse for another year due to a 10-year tax break granted to Five Below to entice them to locate here four years ago. Monroe County commissioners will receive their first payment from Five Below next year at 5 percent, and it will increase by 5 percent each successive year until it reaches 100 percent.
A retailer of discount goods, Five Below has announced plans to open 200 stores in 2023, and to remodel 400 stores.
The Five Below distribution warehouse in Smarr was hailed as one of the first new big projects in the county in years when it opened in 2019.
The initial investment included $42 million in land and building and about $28 million in machinery and equipment. The $21 million figure for the expansion doesn’t include machinery and equipment. When that is added in, it means the expansion could wind up netting the school system $200,000 per year.
The Monroe County Industrial Development Authority owns the property and leases it long-term to Five Below.
Development authority chairman Tom Baugh said when Five Below opened that the authority’s decision to extend a sewer line from the rest area to the property at a cost of about $250,000 was key to attracting Five Below. The sewer line was extended to serve the Electric Cooperative Training Center on Rumble Road, which had been on a septic tank but is expanding and needed sewer service. Nearby Gresco Utility Supply also expanded recently, doubling the size of its warehouse.
Baugh said in 2019 that IDI, the Atlanta company that manages the property, is looking for a big retail developer, like Love’s, to put a gas station and restaurant on a nearby corner to serve the employees and truck traffic from the warehouse.