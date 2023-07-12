Six days after Monroe County deputies took punches from a couple of hobos at the Juliette fireworks, jailers took more abuse from a Forsyth man, according to a report.
A Forsyth man is charged with fighting a family member, deputies and jailers in a wild altercation on Old Indian Springs Road on Monday, July 10.
According to the sheriff’s report, Tyree Crosland was standing outside 1169 Old Indian Springs Road with his father, Eric Hicks, when deputies Sean Valieant and John Bogdan answered the call.
The complainant, 20-year-old Breeika Hicks, was inside the house and told Bogdan that she was in her room when Crosland came in and started accusing her of setting him up to have him killed. Believing he was on drugs, she asked him to leave and gave him a small push. He then forced his way back into her room and she again lightly pushed him out. The third time he entered, Hicks said Crosland put his hands on her and while shaking her, caused a dresser to fall over. She said Erick Hicks then grabbed Crosland off of Breeika and walked him out of the home away from her.
Crosland was cuffed and as deputies were walking him to the patrol car, he tried to break away and run. At the vehicle he refused to get inside, kicking his legs up and resisting. Valieant drew his Taser gun and held it against his torso warning him to comply. He still refused to sit and the deputy fired the Taser causing Crosland to scream and kick even more.
Crosland then broke free and was tackled to the ground. Bogdan and Valieant picked him up and again tried to force him into the backseat. Finally, Bogdan cuffed his feet with flex cuffs, and they were able to secure him in the patrol unit.
While they were typing up their report, dispatch called deputies to the jail because Crosland was fighting jail personnel Sgt. Harris and deputy Germany. After a brief tussle, deputies were able to force him into the holding cell. Germany had a small cut on his forehead after the skirmish.
Crosland received four additional charges of felony obstruction as well as the original battery charge.