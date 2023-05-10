By Connie Copelan
J
oin us at The Rose Theater for our next production, "Five Tellers Dancing in the Rain" by Mark Dunn with arrangements from Concord Theatricals.
"Five Tellers Dancing in the Rain" premiered in 1993 at Theatre on Broadway in Denver, Colorado. This adult comedy, set in the 90's, is full of Southern sass, tears, and charm as five bank tellers speak their hearts and brew lots of coffee in the break room of a small bank in Mississippi.
Audiences will eavesdrop on the conversations of women who have for too long defined themselves in terms of their relationships recently ended or in the process of falling apart with the men in their lives. It's a play about broken arms, broken hearts and about finding strength and self-respect through friendships with those who have been down that road before.
No need to guess too hard on the premise: five women of varying ages and temperaments all work in the same bank in northern Mississippi—four average bank tellers (back when tellers were required and plentiful) and one head teller.
We see them only in the mornings before the bank opens, in the office break room. None of the male bosses would be caught dead entering this woman's domain, so the women have it all to themselves, where they can kvetch, joke, laugh, and bond over bad coffee and stale Moon Pies.
Jenny (Erica Martin) is trying to solve a small wood interlocking puzzle to prove to her live-in boyfriend that she's as smart as he is, but she's failing and frustrated. Middle-aged co-worker Delores (Anita Stephens) commiserates but gently suggests that Jenny might be giving the beau too much credit (hint: power) by obsessing over the puzzle, while quietly brooding over the loss of her husband.
They're shortly joined by Twyla (Rachel Hunter), newly separated and struggling with issues related to impending divorce and childcare, not to mention low self-esteem. Betina (Stephanie Polonius), on the other hand, seems determined to bed every single guy in Mississippi and Texas, romping through life as a fun-loving party girl. Her fashion sense is described by Jenny as "cowboy hooker," but she's also smart enough to solve the darn puzzle and sassy.
Rounding out the cast of characters is head teller Lorene (Elizabeth Hunter), who wields her small bit of power like a hatchet over the other women, with varying degrees of intimidation. Most affected is timid Twyla, who hopes to confront Lorene over their lost friendship, which apparently vanished when Twyla announced her separation. This play of friendship , hardship and humor is directed by Jessi Pace.
Mark Dunn's keyhole of observation seems limited to the women's relationships with men, mostly detailing common abuses like alienation of affection and affairs. There's a welcome current of warm humor throughout to mitigate the stories of crummy couplings.
But the women's friendships with each other are really the central focus, and their navigation of these waters fraught with handholding, hugs and hurt feelings should resonate as familiar territory for all women. Lest we feel superior in our 2023 sophistication, we need only refer to current headlines to see how women still struggle to find common footing and meaningful dialogue.
Dunn at least envisions an endearing outcome for his characters—we might hope for a similar sanity to prevail in our own world. It's an evening well spent with humor and heart.
Play Dates and Times: Fridays and Saturdays, May 12, 13, 19, 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, May 14 and 21 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, military and students, with groups of 10 or more at $12 with advance purchase.
Tickets are available at the Tickets to the City outlet beginning Monday, April 24. Use the link: https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=11508
The Box Office will open two hours prior to show times. If you need assistance with ticket purchases before that time, you may email: Backlotreservations@gmail.com and we will contact you as soon as possible. Hope to see you at the show!