DA: There are no words to describe a mother who would allow this to happen to her children
A Forsyth woman was sentenced to 5 years in prison on Tuesday, May 11 for letting her then-boyfriend, a sex offender, molest her 7-year-old daughter.
Sherry Nicholson, 47, of Forsyth pled guilty to harboring a sex offender and second-degree cruelty to children. Judge Bill Fears accepted a plea deal that includes a 5-year prison sentence. Assistant district attorney Dorothy Hull said that Nicholson harbored her boyfriend, Kenneth Scott Queen, 35, at her home in the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park on Hwy. 42. Queen had refused to register as a sex offender. Then her children said that Queen molested her youngest daughter, then 7, and didn’t report it or force him to move out. Queen had a prior conviction in Georgia for molestation.
“There are no words to describe a mother who would allow this to happen to her children,” said Hull.
Queen was arrested first in 2020 for molestation and tattooing underage children after deputies executed a search warrant at the home and found a cardboard sign stating, “Scotty’s Tattoo Shop” with various tattoos and prices, a tattoo gun, and tattoo ink. Nicholson was charged with reckless conduct initially while the children were moved to foster care. As time went on, they opened up about what Queen had done, said Hull and Nicholson’s charges were upgraded. When Nicholson gets out of prison, she will not be able to be around children or work with children. Queen meanwhile is awaiting sentencing on federal charges and also has local charges including two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of tattooing a person under 18, performing body art without a license, failing to register as a sex offender, living with four minors in violation of his sex offender conditions and criminal attempt to commit child molestation for asking the 16 year old to have sex.
