Early one Saturday morning, the day after I turned 16, I was sweeping up my old man’s shop as I did every Saturday morning. I was nervous because my dad was leaning against his worktable, packing his pipe and watching me work. We had already been there for half an hour. Normally, he went right to work after hitting the light switch.
I was hoping he was noticing the extra effort I was making under his watchful gaze. I’m sure he noticed I was trying not to make eye contact. I was racking my brain trying to remember if I had done anything he might have found out about.
Then out of nowhere, he asked me if I had a dollar. I didn’t question him. That was not something I did. Besides, I felt proud that I had a dollar to give to my dad.
Without hesitation, I opened my wallet which contained just a few dollars and my most prized possession: my brand-new North Carolina driver’s license that I had acquired only the day before. The photo on my first license featured my now-famous big grin.
I handed him a dollar bill and he said, “You are now the owner of a 1963 Ford Falcon.” My jaw dropped. Then the broom dropped. “Sir?”
He reached into the pocket of his Levi’s, pulled out a set of keys, and tossed them to me. They fell into the sawdust. “I hope you can drive better than you can catch! Let’s go.” He took the padlock off the back door and held the door as I nearly tripped over myself getting out.
It was easy to see the scratches in the faded red paint and the front bumper had a couple of dings, but parked under that old pine tree was tangible proof that my father loved me. I wanted to hug him badly but neither of us knew how. I thanked him for the best birthday present I had ever received.
He then surprised me with an even better gift. He said that before he would sign over the title, I would have to completely disassemble the car and then put it back together again. That included the brakes, electrical components, the engine, and engine parts. The carburetor, piston rings, valves, and on and on.
My dad did upholstery work as a side job so, of course, I also had to take out the seats and recover them. He also knew how to do minor body work and paint cars. That task was thrown in as well. He said once I had the car looking like new, we’d go down to the DMV and it would be all mine.
He allowed me to take it for one spin around the block. It was a workday so I couldn’t go far. He had already taught me how to drive a stick shift taking me down dirt roads in his F-150 so I had no problems shifting gears with the three-speed on the floor. When I returned, he was standing at the open garage door, guiding me in.
For the next few months, I was permitted to devote all my spare time to my new car. I was even taken off shop duties. My brother John had to take over working with my dad which did little for our relationship. At home, it was a different matter. My mom never cut anyone any slack. Cars didn’t matter.
There are thousands of little parts on an automobile. It is important that when you remove them you remember where they came from. There were no YouTubes or websites for instructions, but I did have a greasy manual and my dad.
The proudest moment of my young life came when I had the engine out. It sat on a wooden table and I had it shining. Completely rebuilt. I had a couple of leftover bolts hidden in my pocket but told my old man I was ready to drop it back in. He asked me how I knew that, and I answered that it was put back together and ready. He then asked me if it ran okay.
While I was wondering what type of weird question that was, he was busy with a 5-gallon gas can and running a rubber hose to the fuel pump. He then told me to hook up the battery and bump the starter with a screwdriver. I can’t describe the feeling I had when I heard that motor fire up on the first try. He had made me begin working on the engine first because, besides the brakes, the engine was the most important part. When he pushed down on the accelerator lever, and I heard it roar, my heart was racing as fast as the engine.
I tackled the rest of the project with a confidence I’ve carried ever since. I knew from that moment there is nothing I can’t handle. Anyone can fix anything or learn how.
Steve Reece is a writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.