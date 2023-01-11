63 Falcon

1963 FORD FALCON

Early one Saturday morning, the day after I turned 16, I was sweeping up my old man’s shop as I did every Saturday morning. I was nervous because my dad was leaning against his worktable, packing his pipe and watching me work. We had already been there for half an hour. Normally, he went right to work after hitting the light switch.

I was hoping he was noticing the extra effort I was making under his watchful gaze. I’m sure he noticed I was trying not to make eye contact. I was racking my brain trying to remember if I had done anything he might have found out about.