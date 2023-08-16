WHITE

A Florida man fresh out of Monroe County Jail for drugs and traffic violations went right back there on Thursday, Aug. 10 after threatening to put a hex on a local tow truck driver while trying to pick up his car, according to sheriff reports.

Christopher Michael-Lee White, 31, of Castleberry, Fla. was arrested for failure to signal, driving without a license, possession and use of drug-related objects, and speeding on Aug. 10. When he got out of jail he  went to Watts Towing Service on North Lee Street to retrieve his 2017 Chevrolet Corvette that had been towed. After causing a scene and making threats, he was arrested.