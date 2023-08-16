A Florida man fresh out of Monroe County Jail for drugs and traffic violations went right back there on Thursday, Aug. 10 after threatening to put a hex on a local tow truck driver while trying to pick up his car, according to sheriff reports.
Christopher Michael-Lee White, 31, of Castleberry, Fla. was arrested for failure to signal, driving without a license, possession and use of drug-related objects, and speeding on Aug. 10. When he got out of jail he went to Watts Towing Service on North Lee Street to retrieve his 2017 Chevrolet Corvette that had been towed. After causing a scene and making threats, he was arrested.
According to the incident report, was being unruly and belligerent with Leane Watts and said he would sue Watts Towing and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. He also told her that he practices witchcraft and would put a hex on her and her family. Deputy William Jackson responded to the dispute, and White repeated the statement to the deputy.
Watts told Jackson that she just wanted White to pay the towing cost and leave her place of business. Jackson then took White to Truist Bank on North Lee Street to get cash to pay the bill. After running White’s information, Jackson learned that he had a suspended license in Florida and told him he couldn’t get the leased vehicle.
Jackson called Watts to inform her that the Corvette would need a licensed driver approved by the leasing company before the car could be retrieved. Watts told the deputy she was concerned about White’s threats toward her and wanted to press criminal charges.
Deputy Christopher Marsh arrived to assist with White’s arrest, and when White was told numerous times to turn around, he refused to obey. After Jackson secured a handcuff on White’s left wrist, he snatched away and took a defensive stance. Marsh and Jackson fired their tasers, and White fell to the ground and was cuffed behind his back.
EMS arrived to remove the taser probes, and White was taken to jail with warrants for disorderly conduct and obstruction.