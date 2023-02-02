An 18-year-old Columbus man is facing numerous charges from two counties after fleeing deputies in a stolen car on Jan. 26. According to the incident report, deputy Justyn Weaver was alerted of a stolen vehicle by a FLOCK camera system on Hwy. 87 at the Bibb County line. Weaver responded to the area taking Juliette Road and then turning right on Hwy. 87. He then spotted the silver 2020 Chevrolet Trax that matched the description and did a U-turn. The Chevrolet then turned onto Juliette Road without stopping at the stop sign.
Weaver’s in-car radar indicated the vehicle speeding at 78 miles per hour in a 35-mile-an-hour zone. The deputy also saw the vehicle, driven by Neremiah T. Johnson failing to maintain lane. Johnson then entered Jones County and continued onto Round Oak Juliette Road. He turned right onto Jackson Hill Road, left into Old River Road, and then back onto Round Oak Juliette Road. Deputy Jason Osteen joined the pursuit, and the deputies activated their emergency equipment but Johnson refused to pull over.
He began driving from the left shoulder to the right shoulder in a zig-zag pattern at speeds of 85 mph miles an hour in a 45-mph zone. While taking curves, he drove on the wrong side of the road. Weaver tried to perform a P.I.T. maneuver from the passenger side but slipped off due to speeds and roadway curves.
Johnson then ran the stop sign at Hwy. 11 and Round Oak Juliette Road and struck a tree in the ditch. Osteen, Weaver, and several other Jones County Deputies were at his vehicle immediately, but Johnson had already fled on foot. He was spotted crossing the railroad tracks and Weaver requested a drone unit and a canine and the DOC canine team responded with the bloodhounds. Jones County quickly established a perimeter.
Weaver returned to the stolen vehicle and conducted a quick search because the car was on fire. No contraband was found, and fire services were called to locate contraband and remove anything that could have been used to conceal identification.
Weaver branched off with a canine team and cleared two unlocked vacant homes. They then entered the woods and followed the track without success. Weaver then turned the matter over to Jones County. Around an hour later, Jones County notified Monroe County deputies that the canine team had located Johnson and he was taken into custody.
Johnson’s Monroe County charges were theft by receiving stolen property, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, speeding and failure to stop at a stop sign. Jones County charged him with fleeing, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side, reckless driving, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a valid license. He was also charged with automobile theft. He was secured in the Jones County Detention Center with a hold by Monroe County.