An 18-year-old Columbus man is facing numerous charges from two counties after fleeing deputies in a stolen car on Jan. 26. According to the incident report, deputy Justyn Weaver was alerted of a stolen vehicle by a FLOCK camera system on Hwy. 87 at the Bibb County line. Weaver responded to the area taking Juliette Road and then turning right on Hwy. 87. He then spotted the silver 2020 Chevrolet Trax that matched the description and did a U-turn. The Chevrolet then turned onto Juliette Road without stopping at the stop sign.

Weaver’s in-car radar indicated the vehicle speeding at 78 miles per hour in a 35-mile-an-hour zone. The deputy also saw the vehicle, driven by Neremiah T. Johnson failing to maintain lane. Johnson then entered Jones County and continued onto Round Oak Juliette Road. He turned right onto Jackson Hill Road, left into Old River Road, and then back onto Round Oak Juliette Road. Deputy Jason Osteen joined the pursuit, and the deputies activated their emergency equipment but Johnson refused to pull over.