The Ministry of Blessings at Maynard Baptist Church, 1195 Juliette Road, Forsyth looks for needs in the community and tries to find ways to serve those needs. For about three years the church has provided a food pantry in a metal building in the church’s parking lot that is open 24/7, requires no applications and places no restrictions or demands on those it serves.
Those who wish to donate may leave donations at any time, and those who need items may come get them at any time. Recipients are asked to only take what they need so that there will be food available for all who need it. Nancy Dumas, a member of the ministry that oversees the pantry, said that over the more than three years that the pantry has operated, almost all recipients honor that request.
Cameras monitor the pantry, keeping a record of those who come and go from it. A light comes on whenever someone enters the pantry. Dumas said that most visitors just get a bag of needed items, like one couple with two babies that got a few groceries and a bottle of Pedialyte.
Over a recent 48-hour period the cameras showed 27 cars visiting the pantry. Three of them dropped off donations, two of them got more than a lot of items and the other visitors took only one or two items. Dumas said that some visitors walk to and from the pantry. The church drilled a well near the food pantry to provide water for whoever needs it, and it is being used.
Dumas said there is a team of nine people who work to make sure the pantry keeps serving the community. They brainstorm ways to keep it from being a burden on Maynard Baptist. The look to the scripture from Matthew 5:6, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst after righteousness.”
The 24/7 food pantry would like to partner with other churches, civic groups and organizations to be responsible for a month at a time checking the pantry to make sure it is stocked and holding funding or food drives to help with the stocking.
Taking an idea from a missionary to Russia, Dumas would like to stock the pantry with Bibles and other literature for people to take if they want. Cards that visitors can scan for information are at the pantry for times when no one is at the pantry to answer questions.
“We are happy they are taking advantage and filling needs even if we don’t get to meet them,” said Dumas.
There is not a freezer or refrigerator at the pantry, but Dumas said there is a space at the church where a refrigerator could be kept. She said the team would like to take requests and have one day per week when someone could meet people at the church to fulfill requests for refrigerated items.
Since there is no government support to the pantry, Maynard has a lot of freedom in operating it and little red tape. Viewing the camera, the team saw a need for steps and a rail and built them.
“We want everyone to get involved,” said Dumas. “Everyone is welcome to drop off donations.”
She said people sometimes have means but are struggling. This food pantry is a place they can get help without being embarrassed. The pantry isn’t far from I-75 and has served people who were stopped in the area with car trouble.
Dumas said the team keeps thinking of ideas to make the pantry more meaningful. There are scriptures posted around the room; most speak of integrity and compassion. Dumas has bought shopping bags, in addition to the plastic bags available, and encourages the patrons of the food pantry to use them and then bring them back for themselves or someone else to use again.
There are collection jars at businesses around Monroe County where donations are given for the food pantry at Maynard Baptist. These donations help keep the pantry stocked, along with contributions from the elementary schools, RA’s and GA’s, Kiwanis, Rotary, Big Peach Car Wash, Pallett, Fitco, Key Club, FBLA and others.
Dumas said two of the adult Sunday School classes at Maynard are competing to see which one and contribute the most items. They were last at about 900 items to 600 items. The class that loses has to cook for the other class at a social. Dumas pointed out that everyone wins. In the fall the missions teachers challenged the missions kids to collect more items for the pantry with the winning side getting to “pie” the other.
Dumas said the Ministry of Blessings is the community responding to the needs of the community. Everyone is invited to take as they need and to give as they are able. The mission team is always trying to update the mission to make it responsive to the need. Dumas wants more people to know about the food pantry so that they can take from it and give to it according to their circumstances.