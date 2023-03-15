Ministry of Blessing Food Pantry

Southern Forest Industries presents a $250 check to the Ministry of Blessing Food Pantry at Maynard Baptist Church. (Photo courtesy of Nancy Dumas)

The Ministry of Blessings at Maynard Baptist Church, 1195 Juliette Road, Forsyth looks for needs in the community and tries to find ways to serve those needs. For about three years the church has provided a food pantry in a metal building in the church’s parking lot that is open 24/7, requires no applications and places no restrictions or demands on those it serves.

Those who wish to donate may leave donations at any time, and those who need items may come get them at any time. Recipients are asked to only take what they need so that there will be food available for all who need it. Nancy Dumas, a member of the ministry that oversees the pantry, said that over the more than three years that the pantry has operated, almost all recipients honor that request.