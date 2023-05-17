‘We got out when we could’
Forest Hills Church pastor Baxter Hurley said his congregation has enjoyed new freedom since becoming the first United Methodist Church in Macon to leave the denomination last year.
“There’s a sense of liberty, of release,” said Hurley. “It’s almost like the fight is over, and now we can build the kingdom again. We really did feel like we were in a fight for our integrity. Now, we feel we’re at liberty to do ministry as this is all behind us.”
Hurley’s church, formerly Forest Hills United Methodist Church, voted last July 85-15 percent to leave the denomination over the left-ward drift of its leadership. The denomination requires a 2/3 vote for a church to disaffiliate. And then on May 5, the church voted to join the Global Methodist Church, an orthodox group of churches worldwide breaking away from the UMC.
This newspaper reported on April 19 about members of Forsyth UMC feeling like the denomination was moving their pastor, the Rev. Billy Beard, to prevent that church from doing the same. Forsyth UMC is a member of the North Georgia Conference, which in January barred its churches from voting to disaffiliate. But Forest Hills, which voted to leave in July 2022, was a member of the South Georgia Conference, which has not yet barred churches from voting to leave.
Hurley, who’s originally from Canada, said he’s seen the split coming for about 7 years. He said it’s reminiscent of the way the Lutheran and Presbyterian churches split over fidelity to the Bible in recent decades. The UMC denominational leadership has increasingly accepted homosexual marriage and pastors, going against Biblical teaching. Hurley, who came to Forest Hills from Byron UMC in 2013, said after reading the tea leaves, he preached a sermon in May 2016 telling his congregation that as long as he was pastor, Forest Hills would stand on the word of God. They would not drift with the declining culture, said Hurley. He warned his staff before the sermon they should be prepared to lose 25 percent of their membership. Instead, said Hurley, they lost only 25 members.
As UMC leadership continued to stray from the Bible in recent years, Hurley said they realized time was of the essence. He said they felt it necessary to leave while David Graves was still bishop over the South Georgia Conference. Graves had graciously told churches, “I want to help pastors and churches get to where God is calling you.” But they feared that if Graves left, his successor might not be so kind.
Additionally, Forest Hills had done their homework. They realized that the UMC had in 2016 adopted paragraph 2553 into its Book of Discipline. It allows UMC churches to leave by only paying one year of their apportionments to the denomination, plus unfunded pension commitments. They also knew that the provision expired at the end of 2023. The window was narrowing.
So, the congregation voted last July 2022 by an 85 to 15 percent margin to leave, effective August 2022. And leaving only cost them about $294,000.
“We were glad to write that check,” said Hurley.
If not for paragraph 2553, the church would have had to pay the entire value of its property, $4.5 million, to leave the denomination.
“We got out when we could,” said Hurley. “We did all our research.”
For many other local UMC churches, it’s too late. In January, the North Georgia Conference barred churches, like Forsyth United Methodist Church, from leaving. The church itself does not own any property, from the buildings to the church van and even the hymnals. It is all held in trust by the North Georgia Conference, and they would need to pay for all these assets in order to leave. More than 170 North Georgia churches have sued over that. Hurley said he fears the South Georgia Conference will follow suit. He said they can’t allow many more churches to leave and survive financially. Another 193 UMC churches have already voted to leave the South Georgia conference this month. That will bring the total number of churches that have left to 250, about half the churches in the conference. But the only other UMC church in Bibb County voting to leave the UMC is Liberty.
Martha Bowman UMC was three votes short last month of the required 67% to disaffiliate. Hurley said Forest Hills has gained some new members from those who have left churches staying in the UMC.
While many churches have asked Hurley for help disaffiliating, the pastor said he’s careful not to get involved in any Bibb County churches lest he be accused of fishing in other churches’ ponds. He has helped UMC churches in Columbus and Wilmington Island disaffiliate.
Hurley said that people may think Forest Hill’s disaffiliation is due to the UMC abandoning biblical views on homosexuality. LGBTQ individuals can now be ordained in the UMC and have weddings there.
But Hurley said this is not completely the case. Forest Hills has LGBTQ members in their congregation, and they accept them, said Hurley. They just believe it is against biblical teachings for those living the LGBTQ lifestyle to be ordained. They also do not believe in performing these wedding ceremonies.
He feels Forest Hill’s ways are “truer to the Bible in general” compared with the progressive direction the UMC has gone.
Around the time Hurley delivered his 2016 sermon announcing that he would not bend with the age on biblical sexual teachings, the church erected a new $10,000 sign on Forest Hills Road. Hurley said given the circumstances, instead of including their denomination on the sign, they put “United Methodist Church” on a separate plaque and attached it to the sign. Seven years later, that decision proved wise indeed. It will soon be replaced with a plaque that reads “Global Methodist Church”.
As a new member of the Global Methodist Church, Forest Hills has much to offer for members of all ages. Vacation Bible School for children will be held from June 9-11. Summer retreats are planned for the youth group, which include days at the lake.
Different services are also offered, catering to different preferred worship styles. On Sunday mornings, the blended service is at 8:30 a.m. and has many older members. A 9:45 a.m. service is modern but has a wide range of ages. Finally, the traditional service with organ music is at 11am and attracts all ages, with more older congregants.
Forest Hills also gives back to the community, with over 18,000 food items being distributed to the community through Backpack Ministries, which relies on over 200 volunteers from the congregation, community, Mercer University, law enforcement, and more. This ministry began in 2011 and has also inspired other churches to create a similar program.
Hurley estimates his total congregation at 700, although a typical Sunday would have about 300. He says more will attend on special holidays such as Mother’s Day.
For more information about Forest Hills Church, its staff, its ministries, and the transition to the Global Methodist Church, check out their website at foresthillsmacon.com. You can also join them for one of the three Sunday services, bible studies, or upcoming Vacation Bible School.